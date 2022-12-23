Cohasset, Minn.—Graduating high school seniors whose parents or guardians are members of Lake Country Power are invited to apply for the Les Beach Scholarship. The rural electric co-op expects to award college scholarships valued at $4,000 each to more than 35 high school students in 2023.

Scholarship recipients can qualify for up to $4,000 over four years to help pay for college or technical education. Scholarships are renewable for up to eight semesters, and students must maintain a grade point average of 2.5 or higher. Award winners must also keep full-time enrollment status at a technical school, community college or university.

