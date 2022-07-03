July 4 — A Grand Tradition

Another year has gone by and here it is – time to celebrate the Fourth of July again! Do you have your flags ready and maybe even some bunting? You maybe have hot dogs and watermelon ready to enjoy. Remember that on PBS-TV “A Capital Fourth” is broadcast from Washington D.C. Whatever you enjoy doing, have a grand time celebrating.
Here on the Iron Range, honoring the founding of America has a long history. As the immigrants arrived here in the north country and worked so hard raising families, building businesses, and digging iron ore out of the ground, there was one day the government and the mining companies encouraged people to take a break. Blending “Old Country” ways of celebrating with “New World” events made this day fun and different from any other day of the year.
So while the whole of the country took the day to wave a flag and sing some patriotic songs, on the Iron Range special ethnic foods and unique parades were also blended into the day. And still today, the Iron Range is THE place to be on the Fourth of July, I bet you’ll agree!
Chisholm native Mike Kosiak wrote a wonderful book about growing up. “Chisholm on the Mesabi Iron Range” is long out of print, though you may find it in local libraries or by searching at estate sales. In his memoir, he recalls life in the 1920s, 1930s, and early 1940s, before he went off to World War II and then became a medical doctor. He passed away in 2012.
The following is a segment from his chapter about the celebrating Fourth of July during his childhood in Chisholm. Here we learn how even the children prepared for America’s birthday.
---
As far as my brothers and sisters and I were concerned, the Fourth of July celebration was the most important public holiday of the year. Because the sale of fireworks was still legal, the ability to purchase fireworks as well as an ice cream cone or two was of prime importance.
My brothers, Johnny and Willy, and I were involved in a variety of group activities designated to generate the desired income. The best way to earn money was to collect and sell scrap metal. Scrap copper as found especially in old pans and copper boilers, as well as in discarded electrical wiring with the insulation removed, paid as much as six to ten cents a pound. Four cents or so was paid for a pound of scrap aluminum or brass. Zinc, as found in canning-jar covers, might pay as much as a cent a pound, while scrap iron and dry, clean rags were worth only a half-cent per pound.
Most of these materials were obtained by scrounging up and down the back alleys (garbage cans were not in use in those days). Scrap iron was usually picked up at or near any of the mines that were not functioning during the Depression. However, the mining companies always had their own police force, so, when looking for scrap iron on the mining company property, we had to be on constant lookout for the police. Just the sight of a police officer, even at a distance, would cause one to drop the iron and run.
I can still remember quite vividly when Willy and I, along with several friends, were picking up angle irons from the Glen Pit. (This is the pit directly adjacent to the Minnesota Discovery Center and is where the Red Head Bike Park is located.) Angle irons are pieces of steel about twenty-four inches in length which are used to connect two sections of railroad track. One angle iron is positioned on the inside of the joined track section while another one is positioned on the outside. The joint is then stabilized by means of large bolts that pass through both angle irons as well as through the adjoining rails.
Having located several spare angle irons at the bottom of the Glen Pit, we then struggled up the side of the pit, each of us lugging a twelve-pound angle iron. Upon reaching the top, we were suddenly confronted by an Oliver Iron Mining Company police officer, who had obviously spotted us earlier and had watched us drag ourselves and the weights out of the pit. We had no place to run. The officer instructed us to carry the angle irons back down into the pit and put them in the exact area from which they had been taken. After disposing of our loot, we then climbed the side of the pit again and walked past the officer, who was still waiting. We then proceeded home empty-handed.
Although this was neither the first nor the last time we were confronted by the mining company police, the incident was especially galling for several reasons. First, the policeman had waited for us to haul the heavy irons out of the pit before presenting himself. Second, the combined value of the angle irons would have been less than fifty cents, to be divided between me, Willy, and three of our friends.
Another less-than-successful financial endeavor involved a log-peeling experience. Farm fencing required the use of use of cedar logs or poles, upon which were strung three or four strands of barbed wire. Because the longevity of these cedar posts was greatly enhanced if the bark was removed from the log, there was always a demand for log peelers at the McKusick’s Sawmill located about one mile north of Chisholm.
I was just out of fifth grade, Willy had competed the seventh grade, and Johnny was going into his sophomore year when the three of us, each armed with a draw knife and a lunch provided by our Mother, set out walking one summer day to McKusick’s Sawmill. Because the going rate of pay was three cents per peeled log regardless of size, by the time we arrived at the sawmill the older fellows had already corralled most of the smaller logs. My total production that day was three mid-sized logs, earning myself nine cents. Willy and Johnny did somewhat better. All that after a two-mile walk and eight hours of hard, hot work.
Fourth of July civic activities in Chisholm included a variety of races and free ice cream for all who showed up for the event. Since we boys were not known for our athletic prowess, only our sisters Irene and Mary Ann ever participated in the competitive events. The afternoons of July 4th were usually spent at home using fireworks to dispatch a variety of objects. The targets, always in the back alleys, ranged from small fruit and vegetable cans to the ubiquitous manure piles into which were inserted the larger fireworks – cherry bombs. A short fuse in the cherry bomb usually resulted in a quick trip home to wash up.
The evening of July 4th consisted of more fireworks, for those who had not already exhausted their supply, and a street dance which was held downtown. This was also the one night of the year when the nine o’clock curfew was not strictly enforced, much to the enjoyment of all the children.
The Fourth of July also signaled the start of the watermelon season. In those years watermelon sold for about one-half to one cent per pound, and the buyer was required to purchase an entire watermelon. Because there were neither refrigerated trucks to transport the watermelons nor home iceboxes in which to store them, the watermelon season was very short-lived.
---
In 2007, Mary Lou Nemanic published a scholarly non-fiction study about Fourth of July celebrations through the years on the Iron Range. Her book “One Day for Democracy – Independence Day and the Americanization of Iron Range Immigrants,” was published by Ohio University Press. Her research looked at the ways immigrants to the Iron Range honored America’s birthday. These celebrations showed that they were proud to now be in America while reflecting their experiences before and after coming to America.
The following excerpt is taken from a chapter entitled “The Frontier Period – Celebrations of Diversity in an Isolated Wilderness Region, 1892 – 1905.”
---
People in different Iron Range towns adopted their own noisemaking customs for the Fourth of July. Some of these were practiced regularly, while others were less frequent. Some people recall that during the 1890s there was something called “firing the anvil,” a practice common in other parts of the country as well. This spectacle was performed by the town blacksmith, who placed two anvils in the center of a road on top of a half stick of dynamite. He would then thrust a red-hot poker into the dynamite, creating a huge explosion, which sent the top anvil fifty to seventy-five feet straight up into the air.
Celebrations in Duluth, only an hour away from the Range, stood in stark contrast, with less noisy, more subdued celebrations in a respectable style. Duluth epitomized the national trend in which solemn public celebrations became the norm because of a number of factors, including increasing restrictions on public spaces. Typically, in the late nineteenth century, Duluth’s Fourth of July programs would start with hierarchical parades led by the police or town officials, who set the tone for the formality, order, and decorum expected on this occasion.
Following the parade would be a formal ceremony, which included orations, speeches, and readings of the Declaration of Independence by the town elites, business leaders, and clergymen. Crowd participation was limited to the singing of patriotic tunes.
Duluth newspapers rarely referred to the holiday as “Independence Day” or “The Fourth,” instead calling it “Declaration Day” or “Patriots’ Day,” possibly to downplay the disorderly elements including drunkenness, fighting, and incidents with firecrackers. In contrast to that, in newspapers from the Iron Range there were many references to “making the eagle scream” on the Fourth.
But as settlement of the Iron Range progressed, Fourth of July celebrations gradually became less rowdy, largely because practicality demanded a more subdued style to keep large crowds in check. Also, as the Range grew, more families with children were taking part in the celebrations. Orderly celebrations were also necessary to accommodate the increasing numbers of visitors from surrounding Iron Range towns who would travel from town to town to see friends and relatives and to “sample” how different towns celebrated.
However you spend the Fourth of July this year, Joe and I hope that you have fun and stay safe!
