Jacket Jamboree King and Queen Candidates

Back Row: Zach Rusich, Michael Andrican, Harrison Law, Hayden Verhel, Ethan Roy, Lou Roberts Front Row: Sadey Rudolph, Bailey Broker, Alexis Jarvis, Riley Pauna, Bella Alaspa, Reghan Berg

 Photo submitted

