VIRGINIA — Regional health officials on Tuesday echoed the cautionary pleas of Gov. Tim Walz and the Minnesota Health Department as coronavirus infection and hospitalization rates continue to worsen across the state.
In Itasca County (Pop. 43,000), where the public health unit suspended individual contact tracing last week due to the high amount of infections, the virus continued to travel at a worrisome rate: 118.6 cases per 10,000 residents. That’s up from a 77.1 rate reported a week ago.
The county has reported 1,462 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic started in March, but more than half (870) have come in the last 14 days. Officials report 19 people are currently hospitalized, with three needing intensive care.
“The time is now to shut down transmission of this virus in Itasca County,” said Kelly Chandler, Itasca County Public Health division manager, in a press release Tuesday. “The costs in lives, health and incomes are blatantly obvious. There is no hiding from the demands of this pandemic. Choices have consequences.”
Neighboring St. Louis County (Pop. 200,000) reported its second-highest daily infection total with 253 new cases, shy of the record 320 set Nov. 12, but pushing it over the 6,000 total case mark. Since the pandemic began, the county has recorded 6,009 infections and 84 deaths, with 3,696 people out of isolation.
Linnea Mirsch, director of Public Health and Human Services in the county, said in a phone interview Tuesday that 30 percent of their total hospitalizations have occurred to-date in November. As of Tuesday, 91 people across the county were currently being admitted for COVID-19 and 318 since the pandemic began.
“What’s alarming to us now is our hospitalizations,” Mirsch said. “It’s a dire situation for our hospitals.”
She added that St. Louis County registered 1,189 cases in a week, but added 539 over the weekend in addition to the 253 reported Tuesday. More than 30 percent of the county’s patients don’t know how they became infected, which statewide has prompted more strict suggestions on social gatherings and targeted restrictions on bar and restaurant hours with most cases occurring in the 18-35 age group.
While St. Louis County is testing more, Mirsch said, infections are outpacing testing and the positivity rate has exponentially climbed to 12.6 percent in recent weeks.
“With more and more community transmission, it gets more difficult to pinpoint when transmission happened,” she added. “We are left with the common sense recommendations we’ve had since the beginning, now with a general public that is tired, stretched financially and stretched caring for children or parents.”
The local call for vigilance comes a day after the governor and MDH struck a grim tone amid continued high infection rates ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday next week. Minnesota officials reported 5,945 statewide cases on Tuesday and 26 new deaths, pushing totals past 236,000 infections and 2,943 fatal cases.
Tuesday’s statewide positivity rate was 17.7 percent — well beyond the 5 percent rate MDH deems to be a troublesome watermark — based on a testing volume of 33,542.
Among the most concerning signs for state officials is a record number of people (1,669) requiring hospitalization and 346 needing intensive care, according to the state's pandemic response dashboard. COVID-19 patients account for 30 percent of the 1,115 of the 1,455 ICU beds immediately available.
Walz did not announce new restrictions aimed at curbing the recent surge at a press conference Tuesday, but is expected to announce the future of youth and high school sports today. He said there will be a “pause” in fall sports currently playing and the upcoming winter sports season.
The governor added that the state isn’t being “coy” on announcing new restrictions, and said they’re using data and science in their approach — something the administration has done since March — but that the “ground is shifting under our feet” in terms of that data.
“We know: Who, is all of us; when, is all the time. It’s where we can be a little more focused on,” he said Tuesday, noting a sense of urgency from industries potentially impacted. “We want to do things in an orderly fashion, that’s clear and easy to understand.”
Former Republican Rep. Nick Zerwas, who was critical of early COVID-19 restrictions but was recently hospitalized with the virus, weighed in on the Tuesday call with Walz through a strained voice and heavy cough. He called the current situation a “completely different ballgame” from this spring when infection rates were minimal by comparison.
“If we don’t act now, then God help us.”
Testing site opens in Hibbing
The National Guard Armory in Hibbing, 2310 Brooklyn Dr., opens today as one of 11 new testing sites to remain open three to five days through the end of the year. Mirsch said St. Louis County also reached a contract with testing company Vault to keep the saliva testing location at Duluth’s DECC open seven days a week.
Home saliva testing kits are also available to any person in person by going to https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/testsites/athome.html.
The National Guard armory sites will be staffed by members of the Minnesota National Guard and local public health officials, according to the state. Nearly 100 Guard members will be deployed to provide logistics, registration, supply management and transportation and check in and check out services.
MDH said in a press release that the sites will replace “pop-up” events across various communities that spent two or three days testing residents over the last several months.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.