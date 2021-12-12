It’s The Holiday Season

This time of year holds many memories for people. Those holiday memories may recall joyful and happy events, but other memories can be filled with melancholy.
A book entitled “Stories and Recipes of the Great Depression of the 1930s,” was published in 1986 by Rita Van Amber. She collected stories from many people (most of whom lived in the Upper Midwest) who had lived through the Great Depression when so many people were struggling to feed themselves and their families. One of those stories comes from a woman who wished to remain anonymous and lived in Menomonie, Wisconsin. Her memory provides us today a clear, detailed picture of what life was like and how people managed.
During the ‘30s, which were some of the most difficult in recorded history, there was little cash, especially for farmers or anyone in a like situation. My mother used to pride herself on trading in her eggs for an equal amount of groceries and seldom, if ever, having to come up with any cash.
As I grew older, I appreciated more than ever the difficult times she must have encountered trying to make ends meet. Paying for a farm during a Depression, as well as those dust dry years, would serve as a hard task master for even the hardiest.
She used to tell me that at one of her lowest points she canned (preserved) weeds. The garden didn’t do well at all in the Dust Bowl time, but the weeds, especially that weed called lamb’s quarters, still flourished. So she canned them in order to have something on the cellar shelves against the winter coming on.
We must have eaten a lot of lamb’s quarters in those hard years. Yet she was such an innovative cook that to this day I still love those greens!
My husband recalls eating dandelion greens in those dreadful years, but had not heard of eating lamb’s quarters, which are much more mellow than the dandelion greens.
He also tells me that one year during the 1930s there were no presents for Christmas for a lack of money, and he spent a sad Christmas Eve entertaining himself cutting pictures from old magazines. I could cry at the thought. I guess my parents had more imagination, for although we were poorer than most, one of my most memorable Christmases I received a tiny cupboard made from wooden cheese boxes. Inside on the little shelves were doll dresses my mother cut out for me to sew together by hand. Just by that little gesture alone she wisely gave me something to do, rather than sew them herself, thereby stretching out Christmas a little more.
I never really knew we were poor. My mother had original ideas both in cooking and in sewing, so I wasn’t aware that we ever went without. Oh, the difference in “making do” and making a “to do” about what you don’t have! A positive attitude made all the difference.
—
In 2000, a book many years in the making was published. “Ready to Descend,” is made up of the journals of Matti Hallila Pelto, a Finnish man then in his 20s who worked in the underground mines on the eastern Iron Range from 1908 – 1913. He kept journals during his years in the mines and took those journals with him when he returned to Finland. Two of his brothers stayed in America, and when their family members went to visit their Finnish relatives many years later, the journals were passed on to them. Still more years later, one of those relatives, Vienna Saari Maki, translated the journals into English and this amazing record of working in the early mines was published.
The following is from a chapter entitled “Christmas Eve.”
Christmas is celebrated in many ways and under many different circumstances in our time. The rich person enjoys overabundance, while hunger and poverty often visit the poor. The usurper of riches greets Christmas Eve as a celebration, but the creator of those riches often has to strain with all his might before it is possible to welcome such rejoicing.
You could tell by observing the miners who streamed down into one of the Minnesota iron ore mines in 1910 that the renowned Christmas Day was drawing near. The mine’s superintendent had given permission that the miners could go home shortly after the noon lunch hour, or in other words, as soon as the men had gotten out as much ore as had been produced the previous day. That’s what the contract provided. The men smiled, laughed ironically, cursed the boss’s wisdom and in secret raked him over the coals.
The previous shift had left the area in very poor shape. Soon, however, the loose ore was carted away and then the remaining ore was completely scraped up from every crevice, wherever another car could be filled. By noon, half of their contract was in. Again they all cursed the absurd contract. By now, no one really cared whether it even got filled for that day.
The boss announced during the lunch time that the miners had to report back to work immediately. The men quickly calmed down because they knew that they had blasted enough ore just before lunch break. But when they went down they discovered that the smoke had not disappeared at all because of the poor ventilation. It was suffocating. The trammers hurried the ore to the shaft, almost flying. (Trammers were the miners working with the trams – the little ore cars that carried the ore from the face of the mining drift back to the shaft where the ore was then hauled up to the surface.) Everyone seemed to be working at an extra fast pace. Knowing that Christmas was almost here urged them on.
At 3:30 that afternoon the boss told the miners they could leave. They raced to the shaft and there the trammers were emptying out the last cars. The contract had been reached and now started the blessed Christmas Eve, which they had truly earned.
—
The following memory comes from Meimi Elisabetti (Mae) Koski. Other stories from Mae have been shared with readers of the “Years of Yore” page over the past three and a half years. Mae was born in 1909 to Finnish immigrant parents who homesteaded in the Cedar Valley area north of Floodwood. Beginning at age 19, she developed very painful arthritis. However, she worked for several years in the office of the Ford Garage in Floodwood and on her family’s farm. Despite sore twisted hands, she filled many journals with stories about her life and her family’s heritage. In the early 1980s, she hired a friend to type the journals, and with her brothers’ help her stories were published in a book she called “Roots and Memories.” It was distributed to her family and friends. My parents received a copy. We all enjoyed it so much and it is still one of my most valued books. Mae died in 1986.
All Christmases were happy when I was growing up, either spent in our home or at Grandpa and Grandma’s. When Edwin and I were very young, and Sadie was still a baby, we received a lot of toys, mostly from Aunt Nellie who was cooking at lumber camps and earning money. I can barely remember a small toy cookstove and a cupboard with little tin dishes that she once gave me. Edwin’s rocking horses – there were two with a seat between them – lasted for years and years, even Hugo and Eino played with them when they came along. I had real dolls with clothes homemade by my aunts. Edwin’s favorite toy was his “pouva,” a name he invented for a small hammer. One of our uncles, Bill or Eino, must have once received a small child’s tool chest, because Grandpa then gave it to Hugo when he was about four years old. Sadie had a favorite toy Dad brought from the dimestore one year. It was a small heavy iron car and I think it was filled with small candies.
The Sears-Roebuck and Montgomery Wards catalogues were our big shopping places. Nobody in those years ever went further than Floodwood to shop. Before Christmas and summer we got large catalogues in the mail. We ordered new cotton material for summer sewing. Easter bonnets and valentines were found in the catalogues. In fact, most of our clothing from coats to boots were ordered from these catalogues. They carried everything: sewing thread, shoe laces, dishes, stoves, farm machinery. Christmas gifts we hoped to give or receive were carefully selected from those pages. It was so much fun to shop from the “Wish Book.” But the most fun was waiting for the package to come, which usually took a few days.
Those Christmases that we went to the grandparents, we also had a tree and gifts at home. We always put candles on the windowsills and lit them on Christmas Eve. It was a custom of Finland to have lights on the window so the weary and lonely travelers would know where they would be welcome. When we would get home from Grandpa’s we would lay our long homeknit stockings, usually black ones, around the heating stove and in the morning we’d find an orange or apple in them, along with unwrapped hard candy stuck in the toe and all over. They tasted wooly and we had to spit out wool fibers, but at the same time they tasted mighty good, too. We never went without a gift of some kind.
Another happy Christmas was the time we invited our new neighbors, the Mannistos and Adams, over. I was already badly crippled at home by this time. It was the Depression years of the 1930s and we couldn’t do much, but my mother knit mittens and wristlets. She made new rag rugs and for the little girls we sewed some small clothing articles. These neighbors were our weekly sauna visitors, so they didn’t suspect anything when they were asked for the evening. But times were so poor that any little gift was appreciated and it did us so much good to be able to give them a few little gifts.
In later years when my sister Sadie’s family used to spend Christmas at our place, it was a little more of a big thing. The tree had bright strings of electric light instead of the popcorn strings and candles on the tree branches in their little holders. There were more and fancier gifts. When Sadie was working we always received elaborate gifts from her.
Whatever we did, we always made Christmas a very special time of year.
