Iron Range MC Charity Drive

Pictured from left: Cuyuna Chapter Treasurer, Don Wood, Julie Colbert, [RRAR] Mesabi Chapter Treasurer Benny Wheeler. The Iron Range Motorcycle Club held their Annual President's Charity Ride on Saturday, July 16. To show their appreciation, the Club donated the $1,500 raised from the ride to Range Regional Animal Rescue. [RRAR] is a Non Profit, No Kill organization that provides care, compassion and love to pets in need while they find them permanent, loving homes. RRAR promotes the humane treatment of people and animals by providing resources, education and outreach in an effort to help families keep their pets in their home and to prevent neglect, abuse and over-population in the communities in which they serve. RRAR will be holding a Spaghetti Dinner Fundraising Event on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Hibbing Memorial Building. If you can't make that event, cash and other donations are accepted at RRAR 11215 MN-37 Hibbing MN 55746 or by texting RRAR to 53555.

 photo submitted

Pictured from left: Cuyuna Chapter Treasurer, Don Wood, Julie Colbert, [RRAR] Mesabi Chapter Treasurer Benny Wheeler. The Iron Range Motorcycle Club held their Annual President's Charity Ride on Saturday, July 16. To show their appreciation, the Club donated the $1,500 raised from the ride to Range Regional Animal Rescue. [RRAR] is a Non Profit, No Kill organization that provides care, compassion and love to pets in need while they find them permanent, loving homes. RRAR promotes the humane treatment of people and animals by providing resources, education and outreach in an effort to help families keep their pets in their home and to prevent neglect, abuse and over-population in the communities in which they serve. RRAR will be holding a Spaghetti Dinner Fundraising Event on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Hibbing Memorial Building. If you can't make that event, cash and other donations are accepted at RRAR 11215 MN-37 Hibbing MN 55746 or by texting RRAR to 53555.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments