National Night Out is celebrated on the first Tuesday in August each year in neighborhoods across the country.
The event strives to promote community and strengthen relationships between citizens and their community’s public safety departments.
National Night Out events will be held across the Iron Range Tuesday and feature numerous activities for all ages.
The events are listed below:
MOUNTAIN IRON
Mountain Iron will celebrate National Night Out from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Mountain Iron Community Center.
The evening will be interactive and family friendly, said Mountain Iron Special Events Coordinator Anna Amundson.
The Mountain Iron Fire Department will be at the event with fire prevention activities and handouts for kids. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office will be on hand, as well, along with a K-9 unit. There will be vehicles to peruse, including large city trucks.
The evening will feature free hot dogs and ice cream, face painting, a bounce house, and a bicycle raffle giveaway.
“There will be a lot of things for the whole family,” Amundson said, such as the fire department teaching kids how to get out of a home safely if there is a fire.
National Night Out began simply with neighbors turning on their porch lights and sitting in front of their homes.
“It has morphed into something bigger,” Amundson said. The evening is a chance “to meet your neighbors and meet people in the community who care.”
Citizens of all ages can interact with law enforcement and city officials to “meet community helpers,” as National Night Out intends, and “to feel safe and taken care of,” she said.
It is also an opportunity for children to see law enforcement and firefighters in gear so that they feel comfortable around them, she added.
“Meeting your community is what it’s all about.”
National Night Out launched at the Mountain Iron Community Center in 2019 and was held again last year, drawing at least 250 people. Amundson said she expects about 300 to attend.
“We look forward to making it a little bigger and more interactive” as the event grows.
—
HIBBING
The Hibbing Police Department is hosting a National Night Out event, from 4 to 7 p.m. on Aug 2, at Bennett Park. Admission is free and everyone is welcome.
National Night Out is a community building campaign that promotes police and community partnership, while offering an opportunity for camaraderie, according to Brittany Dillinger, a K-9 Officer with the Hibbing P.D. and organizer for this year’s event.
“That’s what I like, especially little kids to see us in a really fun environment and can contact us at whatever time when they need,” said Dillinger, who is the handler for K-9 Dottie.
A bounce house, dunk tank, water balloons, an impairment station, face painting, free food — hamburgers, hot dogs, ice cream and chips — are all part of the fun. There will also be booths featuring community organizations, businesses and individuals.
The Hibbing Police Department and K-9 Chase and K-9 Dottie, Hibbing Fire Department, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, St. Louis County Sheriff’s Department, and Minnesota State Patrol will be on hand.
For more information you can email Dillinger at bdillinger@ci.hibbing.mn.us, or call 218-263-3601.
—
BALKAN TOWNSHIP
Balkan Township is hosting a National Night Out event, from 5 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 2, at the Balkan Community Center, 6061 Hwy. 73.
The family-friendly event includes music, a bounce house and activities for children of all ages. Free food and beverages will be provided.
The Saint Louis County Sheriff, Minnesota State Patrol, and St. Louis County Rescue Squad are invited to make appearances at the event.
National Night out is an annual community building event to promote police-community partnerships and neighbor camaraderie to make our community a safer, better place to live.
For questions or more information you can call the Balkan Township office at 218-254-3967.
—
VIRGINIA
Virginia will hold its 2022 National Night Out from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Olcott Park. The event will include music, free food, informational booths, giveaways K-9 Teddy, car club and much more.
A few awards will also be handed out at National Night Out. That includes two citizen awards (Life Saving Valor Award) and (Valor in the Face of Danger Award) along with one Virginia Police Department officer receiving a Community Service Award.
The Awards will be given out at approximately 5:30 p.m.
—
EVELETH
The Eveleth Police Department is going back to having individuals hosting block parties instead of one bigger event being held, said Police Chief Jesse Linde.
Anyone interested in hosting should call the EPD at 744-7560.
Linde said the department’s officers will try and stop at all the different block parties, which will include Eveleth Fire and Ambulance visits, as well.
The block parties will run from 4-7 p.m. or 5-8 p.m.
—
EAST RANGE
HOYT LAKES — The East Range Police Department will be hold a National Night Out event from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday outside the police station in Hoyt Lakes.
North Memorial’s air ambulance is expected to land and do a demonstration at the event, which will include police and ambulance/fire department tours.
K-9s from St. Louis County will be on hand and hot dogs and polish will be barbecued.
In addition, a junior firefighter olympics obstacle course will be set up for the kids and all of the departments’ equipment will be out on display.
The fire and ambulance department, which is in need of firefighters and EMTs, will also be using NNO as a recruiting tool, said event coordinator Kevin Eckman.
—
ST. LOUIS COUNTY
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office along with Cherry, Clinton, and McDavitt Townships will be coming together to host National Night Out. The event will be held at the Clinton Community Center, 8907 Highway 37 in Iron. The community celebration will be Tuesday, Aug. 2, from 4:30 to 8 p.m. The event is free to attend, and all are encouraged and welcome.
People can meet with St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office staff and volunteer Rescue Squad members, tour St. Louis County squad cars, watch K-9 demonstrations, and see a St. Louis County 911 dispatching center. A Life Link III helicopter landing (4:30 land/ 5:45 departs). Local EMS and other agencies may be in attendance as well with additional presentations.
Among the additional family-friendly activities planned, there will be a free community BBQ, youth and adult drawings, magic by Amazing Charles, local musician Tucker Lee, The Forge (axe throwing booth), a bounce house and more.
St. Louis Countythanked the numerous sponsors who helped make the event possible.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.