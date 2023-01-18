oliver railroad

In this undated photo, probably taken in the Hull-Rust-Mahoning Mine, multiple steam engines line up, ready for their workday. Notice how many men were necessary to tend all of those hardworking trains. The trains ran on steam power, generated by burning coal. So trains hauled loads of coal up from Duluth, where it had been transported by ship from the coal mines of Pennsylvania and other eastern states. As trains hauling iron ore out of the pits (before trucks were in widespread use) and trains making the long run to the Lake Superior ports also moved across the Range, cars specifically designed to haul the fuel the train would need for its work would be hauled along called “tender cars” or “coal cars.” Inadvertently, some coal would fall off the tender, just as some taconite pellets fall off the train cars today.

 ~ PHOTO COURTESY OF HIBBING HISTORICAL SOCIETY OLIVER IRON MINING COLLECTION

It’s always a joy to find stories written by people about everyday events. That’s not to say that stories about big, once-in-a-lifetime events such as landing on the moon or winning an election aren’t terrific too, but there is something about ordinary people’s lives that inspires. Maybe it is the reminder we all need that everyone has of a life’s worth of stories that are interesting to hear.

The following story gives us a glimpse into everyday life in the 1930s. Times were very difficult. When I was growing up, I remember hearing stories about those days from adults. They would talk about when they were children and teen-agers. The Great Depression on the Iron Range meant that mines were closed altogether, or the men only worked for short shifts. Food was in short supply, so people didn’t waste any of it. Vegetable gardens were grown in any patch of land that could be found, including in the soil all around a house.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments