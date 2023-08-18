Annual triathlon raises funds for Angel Fund

Participants pose for a photo during the 12th annual R-Cubed Triathlon in mid-July on Burnt Shanty Lake. The Hysjulien family raised $6,600 for the Angel Fund this year.

 Submitted

Even as several family members of their own deal with cancer, the Wayne (& Donna) Hysjulien of Hibbing family continues to give and give and give.

The family held their 12th annual R-Cubed Triathlon in mid-July on Burnt Shanty Lake. They swam, biked and ran their hearts out while raising another generous $6,600 for Angel Fund.

  
