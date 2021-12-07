Three violin students from the Crescendo Youth Orchestra, based in Hibbing, participated in the Honors Orchestra performance on Thursday, Nov. 4, at the University of Wisconsin, Superior. Clara Nelson (Chisholm), Lela Rikkola and Amber Stein (Hibbing), along with 45 other string players from Duluth and other northland schools, learned six classical music pieces under the direction of Erin Aldridge from the UW-Superior Orchestra Program, and performed in a concert. Pictured with the three students and Ms. Aldridge is Julie Takkunen, founder and director of the Crescendo Youth Orchestra.
