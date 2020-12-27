BIWABIK — Even Honk the Moose is following the COVID-19 rules this year — the familiar statue in Biwabik's Carl Shuster Park is wearing a mask to stay safe.
Pat Holmstrom of Biwabik told the Mesabi Tribune the mask was fashioned by Joan Marolt, who “measured, sewed and put the mask up around his large antlers.”
The 9-foot 250-pound Honk statue, made of fiberglass by FAST Inc. is Sparta, Wis., was unveiled 20 years ago at the Weihnachtsfest Christmas Lighting Festival, Steve Bradach of Biwabik told the Mesabi Tribune. The legend of the moose is the subject of a book written by Phil Stong and published in 1935. Stong, an Iowa native, had been a physical education teacher and coach in Biwabik in the early 1920s. A teacher, journalist, editor and writer, he published more than 40 books.
The story of Honk, so named for the honking sound the moose made, was based on a real moose that “had wandered into Biwabik and was first discovered in the livery stable eating the horses’ hay before continuing throughout the community,” said Bradach, who became interested in bringing back the book in the 1999. “I had just moved back to my hometown of Biwabik. Numerous individuals (Kenny Karish being the most influential) kept telling me I should try and revive the book (out of print 35 years), since my great uncle, Archie Millner, was a character in the book and this book might just provide one more tourist attraction for our city. Kenny Karish was the owner then of Kenny K's bar (now the location of Vi's Pizza/TNT Bar) and also the location of my great aunt and uncle's grocery store (Margaret and Archie Millner) at the time the actual real moose had been wandering the streets of Biwabik.”
Bradach remembers as a child his great uncle saying "how he did not particularly like the moose as it would come into town and start eating the vegetables and fruit out of the bushel bins he had placed outside in front of his (Millners') store for the customers to see and purchase." But Archie would say “if a 2,000-pound moose wants to eat, you have no choice but to sit and watch him eat.”
In 1999 Bradach had set about finding the rights to republish the book which is listed among the “100 Best Children’s Books of the 20th Century,” which also includes books such as A.A. Milne’s “Winnie the Pooh” and Dr. Seuss’ “Green Eggs and Ham.” Author Stong had died a long time before. Bradach got in touch with a nephew of Stong and Bradach was “given written permission to republish the book so long as it was a hard cover,” which Stong had insisted upon for the more than 40 books he published.
The book was reprinted in 2001, and Bradach's wife Kathy had told him she hoped one day they'd get their investment back to build a cabin on their lake lot. “We did eventually get our investment back and it's been a great thing for our city to have today as I see people year-round stop and take their picture with Honk the Moose in the park,” Bradach said.
The book was once runner up for the Newbery Medal, a children’s literature award. Characters in the book such as Eugenia and Louis Pagnucco, Ivar Riise, Waino Karkinen, Archie Millner and others “were all real people from Biwabik,” Bradach said. “Many of the buildings referenced in the book still exist today. The Livery Stable was located behind the NorthRidge Community Credit Union (222 Main Street). Millners Grocery Store is now occupied by Vi’s Pizza/TNT Bar located at 300 Main Street, Biwabik. The original bandstand is currently next to the R-Bar (111 Main Street).” The book is available at Classic Woodworks North in Biwabik or directly from Steve and Kathy Bradach (skbradach@gmail.com) or (218) 780-2021.
