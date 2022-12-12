CHISHOLM—The Chisholm Kiwanis Club and its community partners are ready to return to an indoor venue for their holiday celebration this year.

Holly Jolly Holiday is from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at Minnesota Discovery Center in Chisholm. In lieu of an admission charge, monetary donations and donations of non-perishable food items are being accepted for the Chisholm Food Shelf.

