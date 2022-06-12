The Iron Range has a fine musical tradition. Music stores selling musical instruments, sheet music, phonographs and records were a part of most Iron Range downtowns. For over 100 years, audiences have enjoyed listening to their friends and neighbors, as well as a great many visiting musicians, in both instrumental and vocal performances. This love of music meant many school bands and choirs, even in small schools. There were city bands and drum and bugle corps found in many communities. Today, Hibbing and Virginia still support city bands. Local and regional choirs continue to be a part of life on the Iron Range. A great many youngsters and adults have taken piano lessons through the years, performed in recitals, and still do so. Schmidt Music in downtown Virginia still supplies local musicians with what they need.
Adding to all that variety of music is the annual celebration of the pipe organ, which is a rather unique feature of the Range.
It was the spring of 1984 when Vicki Lundberg Gornick, Chisholm-based piano and organ performer and teacher, received a phone call from fellow piano and organ teacher Claribel Hamilton over in Hibbing. Mrs. Hamilton had an idea. That idea took hold and is still bringing joy to people in 2022.
This week begins the 38th season of “Organs in Revue.” The only summer without the annual series was 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down most events.
“She was the force!” said Vicki Gornick recently, recalling that long-ago phone call with Claribel Hamilton (lovingly known as “Trox,” from her of maiden name Troxel) and the start of the annual celebration of local pipe organs. “She wanted to highlight the many pipe organs in our area, as well as the many organists around here.” And all of these years later the celebration of local pipe organs and organists continues.
Along with Claribel Hamilton and Vicki Gornick, the other early pillars of Organs in Revue were Barb French, Allen Higgins, Carol Lind, Leona Peterson, and Mary Rowe. In the first years, Hibbing Community College was the sponsor of the organization.
The current all-volunteer Board of Directors includes Nadine Berg, who has served on the Board for 20 years and is the current treasurer; Roy Berg, who has served on the Board for 2 years; Jan Carey, who has served on the Board for 10 years and is the current president; Vicki Gornick, who has served on the Board from the beginning and is the current program director; and John Scharding, who has served on the Board for 15 years.
The Board’s job is to administer the organization. They arrange for the organists and the venues to be used on Wednesdays through June and July. This can be a bit of a jigsaw puzzle as the organists have schedules often set a year in advance and the high school and churches have schedules that may include everything from maintenance to previously booked events. Certain organists prefer to perform on certain organs or they need time to rehearse if they are unfamiliar with a particular organ. Although many of the organists who have performed in the series over the years live in the area, others come from the Twin Ports, Chicago, and even overseas. Some want to schedule their performance around the time they will be here visiting family on the Range. But when it all comes together and the schedule is set, there is a great sense of anticipation for the upcoming series.
Vicki Gornick has performed in each and every season. This will be Roy & Nadine Berg’s 33rd year performing. Other frequent performers have been: Alan Berg, Tom Hamilton, Erik Holleque, Janet Ronnback Jennings, Frances Laine, William Percy, Justin Rubin, Jane Scharding, Jean Walters, and Kristen Weikum.
Pipe organs are remarkable musical instruments. They cost hundreds of thousands of dollars more than electronic organs, which are not cheap themselves! As they age, pipe organs require specialized upkeep by technicians who are very knowledgeable about such work.
To hear these organs played is a wonderful experience and one that not many people get a regular chance to do. However, between Hibbing, Chisholm, and Iron there are ten pipe organs. The Hibbing organs are found in Hibbing High School, Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, First Lutheran Church, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, First Presbyterian Church, St. James Episcopal Church, and Wesley United Methodist Church. In Chisholm, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and in Iron, Faith United Lutheran Church also contain pipe organs. What a wealth of these amazing instruments within just a few miles of each other!
It’s important to note that these recitals are free and open to the public. They begin at 12:00 noon and last about 30 minutes. The venues are all quite easy to get to, giving people a chance to experience fine live music as an oasis in the middle of the day. There are loyal regular attendees, and the organizing committee hopes to see the audience numbers increase again now that people are getting more comfortable with going to indoor events. All of these venues are large enough to allow for physical distancing, so everyone can feel safe.
Donations are gratefully accepted because since 1985 Organs in Revue has sponsored the Claribel Hamilton Organ Scholarship Fund. The donations have allowed for 93 scholarships to be awarded to 53 different recipients over the years. These scholarships have encouraged the recipients, of a wide variety of ages and experience in organ musicianship, to continue their study of the organ. Generally, the scholarships cover about six lessons. Some of these recipients now play at a very high level, continuing to share their skill at the organ. For instance, Sarah Hammar, who grew up in Hibbing and was a recipient of a scholarship, now is an organist at the church in Wittenberg, Germany. She has been a performer in the Organs in Revue series three times. Other recipients are organists for congregations in many different towns in America and many also teach the next generation of aspiring organists.
Another feature of Organs in Revue concerts is that, almost from the beginning, many venues enjoyed offering a luncheon after the concert. Church groups in particular can use this chance to show off some of their favorite hot dishes, cold salads, sandwiches, or sweet treats. For some attendees, the luncheons are as enjoyable as the concert! After the “COVID hiatus” of the past couple of years, several groups will be once again holding luncheons this summer at four of the venues. (There will be no luncheons after the concerts at Hibbing High School and St. James Episcopal Church.) There is an $8.00 cost for each lunch.
Since 1984, 68 different performers have entertained audiences, although that number increases to nearly 100 when adding in the assisting performers, such as those playing other instruments in accompaniment to the organ. It is a wonderful assortment of music played in these recitals – everything from George Friedrich Handel to Felix Mendelssohn to Clifford Demarest to Queen! Those attending throughout the summer will experience all the moods which organs can create. Just sit back, close your eyes, and let the music swirl around.
After the recital, if an audience member wants to ask the organist a question or just see the organ up close, stop by for a little visit. Joe and I often do this and have learned so much from these outstanding musicians over the years. We can’t say enough about how nice it is, on a summer afternoon, to listen to this great music.
So come experience this marvelous music this summer. It’s free, and it’s a chance for you to feel the power and also the gentleness of these magnificent pipe organs.
