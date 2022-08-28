Last Sunday, August 21, 2022, here on the Years of Yore page, Part 1 of this article appeared. Readers were invited to take a driving trip, real or imagined, around areas here in our “neck of the woods,” the Arrowhead of northern Minnesota. In no way is this “Iron Trail” a complete or exhaustive travelogue of the region.
As explained last Sunday, this article is based on an essay written in 1971 by E.T. Carlstedt, a professor and administrator at Mesabi State Junior College in Virginia, Minnesota (now named Minnesota North College – Mesabi Range). He was also, in the 1970s, the chairman of the Historic Sites Committee of the St. Louis County Historical Society.
My thanks to Mary Marincel Peterson at the Virginia Area Historical Society for helping me find this article.
You will note that throughout this article I have added some additional information or suggestions for places to add to your travels. However, there are many other sites to see and special events to enjoy beyond the ones mentioned here.
Last week’s article ended with the story of the little town of Merritt, that was formed in 1891-92, had its peak population in 1892-93, and came to a sudden end from a disastrous forest fire which destroyed much of the community on June 18, 1893. The few buildings which escaped the blaze were moved to Biwabik or torn down with their lumber sold in other towns, some as far away as Hibbing.
—
So the briefly thriving town of Merritt was no more, but there were two other towns nearby that came into existence at about the same time. In the first decade of the Twentieth Century, Pineville and Bangor Location were quickly built due to the opening of the Bangor and Syracuse Mines in the vicinity. Pineville was built on the top of the hill overlooking Wynne Lake to the north and Embarrass Lake to the south. Bangor Location was just west of Pineville.
Both of these little communities had a mixed population of Croatians, Slovenians, Swedes, Finns, and perhaps a half a dozen other nationalities as well. These towns reached their population peaks during around the time of World War One, when together they boasted about 70 houses. Some of those homes were privately owned and some were owned by the mining companies.
A three-room school was built in Bangor Location in 1910 to take care of children in the first six grades. Students in grades 7 to 12 were transported to Biwabik. Two additional classrooms were added to the Bangor Location School in 1917, telling us that the population of young families was stable and even growing. However, those new classrooms were never used due to a sudden change in the plans of the mining companies.
The Bangor Mine was closed in 1918 and there was, predictably, a sudden exodus of the population as miners and their families moved on to another mine looking for workers. The mining company-owned houses in Bangor were put up for sale and then moved from the Location. All that we can see on Bangor today, in 1971, are a number of footings and foundations and the remains of a large concrete chimney.
But in neighboring Pineville there are still about a dozen homes, some of these still inhabited by an older generation of residents who can remember the days when Bangor and Pineville were busy places. Perhaps, in another decade, Pineville, like its neighbor Bangor, will be completely deserted.
Pineville is still identified on maps, along MN Hwy 135 near County Road 138.
But now, let’s return to Biwabik, the name of which is taken from the Ojibwa term for “red rock” or iron – biwabiko-nabik-wan. It was named after a freshwater spring in the area where a hematite exposure could be seen. At the spring was a camping ground for native peoples who traveled through the area for hundreds of years.
Biwabik was incorporated on November 10, 1892, when its population was 247. Because there were so many mines opening rapidly in the area around Biwabik, businesses began opening up stores there to supply the mines and the miners who worked in the mines. But at this time the price of ore was falling, and mining companies were changing hands. That made opening a business or staying on the Range risky for merchants and miners alike.
But Biwabik hung on through the lean times and soon prosperity returned. More stores opened. Electricity and indoor plumbing came to town before many other places in northern Minnesota. One of the first hospitals on the Iron Range opened here.
(In 1899, a married couple who were both doctors, took over the hospital. Doctor Charles Bray and Doctor Mary Bassett Bray were, for 38 years, Biwabik’s beloved doctors.
When you visit the pretty town of Biwabik today, you will notice the Bavarian-themed buildings, welcoming visitors to the winter skiing and summer golfing at nearby Giants Ridge. In the Biwabik City Park, in the heart of town, is a wonderful statue celebrating a moose! “Honk the Moose” is a marvelous book for readers of all ages. First published in 1935, it is based on a true story of a moose that wandered into Biwabik – the town is called Birora in the book – and the two Finnish boys who take care of their big, four-legged friend during a cold Depression winter.
There are many special events held in Biwabik in all seasons, and many ways to enjoy the outdoors in all seasons, too.)
Heading east on Highway 135, we will cross over a portion of Embarrass Lake and soon arrive in the town of Aurora, which was incorporated in 1903. There were many underground mines in the area, and the town was in the way of more mines opening. So, in 1905 a new town site was decided upon, after Iron Range pioneer Edmund Longyear platted an area close by the Duluth and Iron Range railroad track. The town grew quickly after the move. Banks, a newspaper, several churches, and an excellent school made Aurora a busy place.
Crossing over Colby Lake, we come to the town of Hoyt Lakes, one of the Arrowhead’s newest towns. With the development of taconite mining in the 1950’s, the establishment of the Erie Mining Company taconite plant took place. The town of Hoyt Lakes, named after Elton Hoyt II, the head of Pickands Mather, the managing agent of the new plant, was platted and under construction in 1954, incorporated in 1955. The population swelled in the coming years.
We soon reach the junction with the main trunkline of the Duluth and Iron Range Railroad and now change direction towards the north and northwest.
About a mile north we reach a point which is only about a half mile from the site where Edmund Longyear first made use of a diamond drill in probing for ore on the Mesabi Range. He had learned to use this new drill on the Gogebic Range in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.
Longyear described this new tool as a “machine that will bore for a long distance into rock and bring to the surface a core from the center of the hole showing the kind of rock passed through. The cutting tool is a tubular bit, like a short piece of pipe about two inches long, whose cutting edge is set with diamonds – not the gem stones, but black diamonds called carbons, or small, imperfect, white, brown, or yellow diamonds which are not suitable for gems.” This type of drill is used in very hard rock formations, such as were found in northern Minnesota. The cores which were extracted by the drill allowed the surveyors and geologists a view into what minerals were to be found below the surface.
Shortly after his marriage in the spring of 1890, Longyear headed for Minnesota to explore for iron ore in the area south of the settlement called Mesaba Station, where the railroad grading had made the “Red Pan Cut” in the rocks. “On June 3, 1890, at a spot about a mile and a half southeast of Mesaba Station, we started drilling on the first diamond drill hole on the Mesabi Range.” Drilling in this hole was discontinued on December 9, 1890, after reaching a depth of 1,293 feet. With this drill hole he had completely penetrated the iron ore formation. In the book “Mesabi Pioneer” which he wrote years later, he reminisced, “Between 1890 and 1911, I sank 7,133 pits and holes, with a footage of 1,090,774. That footage is equivalent to 206 miles, or about twice the length of the Mesabi Range.”
A historical marker is placed along County Road 666 to mark the spot where this significant step in the Mesabi Range history took place.
The Erie Mining Company Plant can be viewed from our imaginary train as we chug along heading north. We are near the old village of Mesaba, which no longer exists. The great Erie taconite plant, a true pioneer in showing how the process of using taconite could succeed, sends its pellets down to Lake Superior’s port at Taconite Harbor via a 73-mile railroad line.
—
This trip on the Iron Trail will conclude next Sunday.
