These are busy weeks with many tourists visiting northern Minnesota. For families with children, this might be the last chance to get in a trip before school begins. For some people, getting out to a lake while it’s still warm weather is what’s important.

But soon the autumn brings leaves changing color, fewer mosquitoes, and cooler temperatures, all of which is just fine with some people (like me!) The autumn is a great time to take a trip.

