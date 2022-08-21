These are busy weeks with many tourists visiting northern Minnesota. For families with children, this might be the last chance to get in a trip before school begins. For some people, getting out to a lake while it’s still warm weather is what’s important.
But soon the autumn brings leaves changing color, fewer mosquitoes, and cooler temperatures, all of which is just fine with some people (like me!) The autumn is a great time to take a trip.
Recently, Joe and I led a tour group that included a couple from the Brainerd area. They explained that they heard a speaker last year who extolled the many places to visit that are a close enough distance to allow you to go out in the morning and be back in your own bed by nightfall. These excursions, the speaker said, encourage us to explore our own backyards, the places and things that we often bypass. So this couple began to take trips around northern and central Minnesota. They were very enthusiastic about the places they have discovered; places nearby but that they had never visited.
So, in the next month or so, maybe you can travel around the Arrowhead. If you don’t want to get into a car, then just enjoy some “armchair traveling” by reading about this interesting region. Either way, this is a great area to investigate.
The following article was written in 1971 by E.T. Carlstedt, a professor and administrator at Mesabi State Junior College in Virginia, Minnesota (now named Minnesota North College – Mesabi Range). He was also, in the 1970s, the chairman of the Historic Sites Committee of the St. Louis County Historical Society. My thanks to Mary Marincel Peterson at the Virginia Area Historical Society for helping me find this article.
You will note that throughout this article I have added in some additional information or suggestions for places to add to your travels.
---
Today, imagine that you are traveling by car or on a bus over a route (County Highway 4) which follows very closely the Old Vermilion Trail. This Trail was used by the original peoples of the Laurel Culture 1,000 years ago. Then the Ojibwa people followed the Trail, hunting and trapping. Their language contributed many of the names still spoken along this Trail today. A wider Trail was first cut out in 1865-66 by men employed by newly-organized companies seeking gold in the Lake Vermilion area.
According to an account by Captain J.J. Hibbard, he, along with a civil engineer, Thomas Clark, and eight others including packers, left Duluth in September and in four weeks had chopped their way through the woods and swamps to Lake Vermilion. During that winter, the trail was improved so that teams of oxen could be used to haul provisions and equipment along it.
In the summer of 1868, George Riley Stuntz re-surveyed the route. In the following year he was offered the position of captain to spend $10,000 for the improvement of the road, making it suitable for summer use. Between July 1 and December 10, he employed fifteen to eighteen men, two oxen teams and wagons, and improved the road for eighty-four miles. It is interesting to note that the $10,000 came from the federal government.
Highway 4, which begins in Duluth and makes its way north, is still noted as “Vermilion Trail” on some maps.
Along Highway 4, south of Biwabik, is Lake Eshquagama. George Stuntz was probably the first white man to make note of the Indian burial mounds in the Lake Eshquagama area.
Stuntz noted only one of the mounds “on the south side of the lake, about 40 rods from the shore, situated on a sandy plain, a single mound, 20 feet by 7 feet, in a thick growth of jack pines.” Archeologist Alfred Hill, in 1869, referred to the mound as “about 8 feet high, and near 30 feet in diameter.”
The name of this beautiful lake, Eshquagama, comes from the Ojibway language and means “the last water.” It is the southernmost in a string of lakes and waterways used by the Ojibway in their travels in this area. The Ojibway often placed their burial sites overlooking lakes or rivers. Stuntz also noted that the mound was “situated as to command the earliest rays of the rising sun above the Mesabi-Watchu (the big man hills).”
After the area was surveyed, the mound was found to be located near the southeast corner of Sec.34, T. 58-16. Today, archeologists have identified at least three mounds in this area, and appropriate historical markers have been placed at these mounds by the St. Louis County Historical Society.
Until the Vermilion Trail was established in the 1860s, the only route from Duluth to Lake Vermilion was by way of the St. Louis River, then to the Lower Embarrass River branch to Lake Eshquagama, then through six other lakes, across a three and a half mile portage over the continental divide to Pike River, and then down that river into Lake Vermilion.
At this stop on our trip we see the Lower Embarrass River a few hundred feet below Lake Eshquagama. As the crow flies we are just about four and a half miles from the St. Louis River, but by water it is about fifteen miles because of the continuous “S” curves in the river.
Picture for yourself the trader, explorer, geologist, missionary, and of course the native peoples who all used this route. It was even proposed by England, following the War of 1812, that this route should be the boundary between the U.S. and Canada. A survey commission appointed by both countries in accord with the treaty of Ghent worked from about 1820 until 1825 on three possible boundaries – the Kamenistiquia River (Thunder Bay), the Pigeon River, and the St. Louis River route. Agreement on the boundary was not reached until the Webster-Ashburton Treaty of 1842, when both countries accepted the Pigeon River boundary. Had England had her way, Duluth would have been in Canada, Cloquet would have been divided – part in the U.S. and part in Canada, – Biwabik would have been in the U.S. and Aurora in Canada, and all of the Vermilion Iron Range and part of the Mesabi would be Canadian.
In 1852, David Dale Owen’s published his “Geological Survey of Wisconsin, Iowa, and Minnesota.” In that publication an account is included by Joseph Norwood of his surveying party which passed along this St. Louis River route in 1848. It is considered the best account in print of a trip via this water route.
Now we will continue to drive northward on Highway 4 and the Old Vermilion Trail. We will cross over the water route at the lower end of Embarrass Lake. Here the Vermilion Trial went off to the right, following the east side of the lake. However, we are going on the west side toward Biwabik.
The ridge off to the northwest is the Missabe Wachu, Ojibwa for “giant man” or “sleeping big man.” (There are several spellings of this name.)
On the south side of this ridge and facing Embarrass Lake we note the sites of three ghost towns. The first of these was Merritt, named after the famous Seven Iron Men. Iron was first found by white prospectors in the Biwabik area just a few months after the iron was found by the Merritts to the west at Mountain Iron in early November 1890. The Merritts also had interests in this Biwabik area in the early 1890s, but leased their property to the Biwabik Ore Company for development. This company brought in the first steam shovel on the Mesabi Range.
Within a few months a number of mines opened nearby: the Biwabik, Cincinnati, Hale, and Kanawha. During the winter of 1891-92, the operators established a townsite and named it Merritt. This town was built on the hill overlooking Embarrass Lake, about a mile east of Biwabik, and was the first of the Mesabi Range towns to be incorporated. That happened in May 1892.
The peak population of Merritt was reached in 1892-93. At that time the town boasted of three hotels, a bank, a boarding house, a millinery shop, a Congregational Church, a weekly newspaper, and, of course, the ever-present saloons. To the north and east were frame houses, but also shacks, owned or rented by the miners and their families.
But Merritt was due for a quick decline and sudden death. Merritt lost out on a railroad connection, which instead went to Biwabik. But the chief cause for the sudden end to the town was a disastrous forest fire which destroyed much of the community on June 18, 1893. The few buildings which escaped the blaze were moved to Biwabik or torn down with their lumber sold in other towns, some as far away as Hibbing. Merritt disappeared from the map.
---
This trip on the Iron Trail will be continued next Sunday.
