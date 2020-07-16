The following list of marriage license applications for the month of June were provided by the St. Louis County Recorder’s office in Hibbing.
Marie Kreegier and Roy Garcia, both of Hibbing
Britny Berg and Jay Riipinen, both of Nashwauk
Kirk Weber of Nashwauk and Megan Presson of Columbus, Ohio
Michael Gangl and Danielle Ylatupa, both of Hibbing
Samantha Domogalla and Joshua Oliveira, both of Keewatin
Nicholas Zeman and Madeline Bunda, both of Woodbury, Minn.
Larry Willis and Danielle Willis, both of Hibbing
Mary Peternell of Hibbing and Kelly McClelland of Eveleth
Patrick Hake and Sarah Moreland, both of Pengilly
Quill Christie of Shuniah, Canada, and Bronson Koenig of LaCrosse, Wis.
Krystle Durovec and Randy Gundy, both of Buhl
Timothy Arrington and Abby Berven, both of Cotton
Travis King and Alexi Sanders, both of Hibbing
Jennifer Enich and Mitchell Setterman, both of Side Lake
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.