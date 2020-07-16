The following list of marriage license applications for the month of June were provided by the St. Louis County Recorder’s office in Hibbing.

Marie Kreegier and Roy Garcia, both of Hibbing

Britny Berg and Jay Riipinen, both of Nashwauk

Kirk Weber of Nashwauk and Megan Presson of Columbus, Ohio

Michael Gangl and Danielle Ylatupa, both of Hibbing

Samantha Domogalla and Joshua Oliveira, both of Keewatin

Nicholas Zeman and Madeline Bunda, both of Woodbury, Minn.

Larry Willis and Danielle Willis, both of Hibbing

Mary Peternell of Hibbing and Kelly McClelland of Eveleth

Patrick Hake and Sarah Moreland, both of Pengilly

Quill Christie of Shuniah, Canada, and Bronson Koenig of LaCrosse, Wis.

Krystle Durovec and Randy Gundy, both of Buhl

Timothy Arrington and Abby Berven, both of Cotton

Travis King and Alexi Sanders, both of Hibbing

Jennifer Enich and Mitchell Setterman, both of Side Lake

