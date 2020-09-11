The following list of marriage license applications in Hibbing for the month of August were provided by the St. Louis County Recorder’s office.

Dawn Love and Eric Adolfson, both of Duluth

Kathryn Anderson, of Duluth and Deke Vereecken, of Cloquet

Steven Drake and Andrea Damm, both of Embarrass

Leif Gunderson and Christine Gunderson, both of Virginia

Aron Tintor and E’lena Maestas, both of Hibbing

Sonja Lyons and Pete Strowbridge, both of Bemidji

Timothy Bills and Donna Conant, both of Hibbing

Clifford Tobey, of Hibbing and Monica Plombon, of Buhl

Patric Manee and Courtney Romanek, both of Floodwood

Charles Damson and Shari Roen, both of Iron

Kurt Drieman and Breanna Lister, both of Mountain Iron

Chelsey Dobson and Timothy Tuskan, both of Gilbert

Carlynn Lipe and Mitchell Jablonsky, both of Duluth

Jacob Sokoloski and Kamile Ball, both of Hibbing

HannahMarie Moes and James Schauer, both of Hibbing

Austin Von Holten and Victoria Osborn Moreland, both of Walnut, Ill.

Cory Stanhope and Jaynee Huusko, both of Hibbing

Brendan Pillsbury, of Philadelphia, Penn., and Caitlin Rudolph Lavalier, of Duluth

Mitchell Sanders and Ashley Wilkerson, both of Hibbing

Jemel Jones and Kimberly Corbin, both of Duluth

Aaron Malopolski and Devyn Dennie, both of Duluth

Matthew Ollila and Brandi Biegel, both of Virginia

Connor Gray and Eva Reinertsen, both of Duluth

Ernest Rice, of Buhl and Paula Lanhart, of Meadowlands

