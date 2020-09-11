The following list of marriage license applications in Hibbing for the month of August were provided by the St. Louis County Recorder’s office.
Dawn Love and Eric Adolfson, both of Duluth
Kathryn Anderson, of Duluth and Deke Vereecken, of Cloquet
Steven Drake and Andrea Damm, both of Embarrass
Leif Gunderson and Christine Gunderson, both of Virginia
Aron Tintor and E’lena Maestas, both of Hibbing
Sonja Lyons and Pete Strowbridge, both of Bemidji
Timothy Bills and Donna Conant, both of Hibbing
Clifford Tobey, of Hibbing and Monica Plombon, of Buhl
Patric Manee and Courtney Romanek, both of Floodwood
Charles Damson and Shari Roen, both of Iron
Kurt Drieman and Breanna Lister, both of Mountain Iron
Chelsey Dobson and Timothy Tuskan, both of Gilbert
Carlynn Lipe and Mitchell Jablonsky, both of Duluth
Jacob Sokoloski and Kamile Ball, both of Hibbing
HannahMarie Moes and James Schauer, both of Hibbing
Austin Von Holten and Victoria Osborn Moreland, both of Walnut, Ill.
Cory Stanhope and Jaynee Huusko, both of Hibbing
Brendan Pillsbury, of Philadelphia, Penn., and Caitlin Rudolph Lavalier, of Duluth
Mitchell Sanders and Ashley Wilkerson, both of Hibbing
Jemel Jones and Kimberly Corbin, both of Duluth
Aaron Malopolski and Devyn Dennie, both of Duluth
Matthew Ollila and Brandi Biegel, both of Virginia
Connor Gray and Eva Reinertsen, both of Duluth
Ernest Rice, of Buhl and Paula Lanhart, of Meadowlands
