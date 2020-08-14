The following list of marriage license applications in Hibbing for the month of July were provided by the St. Louis County Recorder’s office.
Brianna Tucker, of Cloquet, Minn., and Brandon Quast, of Duluth, Minn.
Emma Hoche-Mathews and Alexander Anderson, both of Duluth, Minn.
Chad Suggs, of Chisholm, Minn., and Ashley Werdier, of Keewatin, Minn.
Rafaela Marocci Lima Pimenta and Keith Erickson, both of Duluth, Minn.
Cody Budisalovich and Aleigha Anderson, both of Duluth, Minn.
Terrance Tessier and Sharon Bice, both of Duluth, Minn.
Samuel Moes and Kaitlin Sarazine, both of Hibbing, Minn.
Matthew Miranda and Emma Monroe, both of Duluth, Minn.
Anthony Warner and Deven Bjerklie, both of Chisholm, Minn.
Amber Leciejewski and Russell Christianson, both of Hibbing, Minn.
Ryan Burns and Rachel Mc Whorter, both of Duluth, Minn.
Summer Dahl Winkler and Kayla Fuller, both of Hibbing, Minn.
Curtis Berry and Misty Koski, both of Hibbing, Minn.
Shae Swinda and Raimi Hooper, both of Hibbing, Minn.
Thomas Erdahl, of Blaine, Minn., and Andrea Dahlen, of Prescott, Wis.
Tara Herrick and Anthony Treno, both of Hibbing, Minn.
Denise Toldo, of Hibbing, Minn., and Earl Newgren, of Hawley, Minn.
Andrea Hartenstein and Gene Auel, both of Chisholm, Minn.
Glenn McCallister and Nichole Lamere, both of Hibbing, Minn.
Ashley Beeman and Erik Haugen, both of Minneapolis
