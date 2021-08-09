The following list of marriage license applications for the month of July were provided by the St. Louis County Recorder’s office in Hibbing.

Marlo Emerson and Randy Roy, both of Hibbing

Lauren Spaeth and Corey Abbas, both of Hibbing

William Schleppegrell and Nancy Nelson, both of Chisholm

Carla Jensen and Jonathan Schwartz, both of HIbbing

Christopher Crego and Serenity Barden, both of Hibbing

Brett Manning and Laura Simmons, both of Chisholm

Charles Walker Jr. and Ashley Linn, both of Hibbing

Cynthia Belich, Hibbing and Lucian Marturano, Chisholm

Morgan Alaspa and Christopher Ismil, both of Hibbing

Lisa Jaynes, Hibbing and Kody Moberg, Chisholm

Madelyn Jeranek and Wayne Hidy Jr., both of Hibbing

Lance Klimek and Tori Anderson, both of Hibbing

Michelle Riley and Eric Sundquist, both of Hibbing

Jackie Carpenter and Keith Coward, both of Hibbing

Chad Laurila and Jessica Oakley, both of Hibbing

