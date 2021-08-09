The following list of marriage license applications for the month of July were provided by the St. Louis County Recorder’s office in Hibbing.
Marlo Emerson and Randy Roy, both of Hibbing
Lauren Spaeth and Corey Abbas, both of Hibbing
William Schleppegrell and Nancy Nelson, both of Chisholm
Carla Jensen and Jonathan Schwartz, both of HIbbing
Christopher Crego and Serenity Barden, both of Hibbing
Brett Manning and Laura Simmons, both of Chisholm
Charles Walker Jr. and Ashley Linn, both of Hibbing
Cynthia Belich, Hibbing and Lucian Marturano, Chisholm
Morgan Alaspa and Christopher Ismil, both of Hibbing
Lisa Jaynes, Hibbing and Kody Moberg, Chisholm
Madelyn Jeranek and Wayne Hidy Jr., both of Hibbing
Lance Klimek and Tori Anderson, both of Hibbing
Michelle Riley and Eric Sundquist, both of Hibbing
Jackie Carpenter and Keith Coward, both of Hibbing
Chad Laurila and Jessica Oakley, both of Hibbing
