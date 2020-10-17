HIBBING — The Hibbing Foundation, an affiliate fund of Saint Paul & Minnesota Foundation, is currently accepting grant applications for COVID relief and recovery efforts.
The Hibbing Foundation COVID Emergency Fund was established to create an emergency fund to distribute resources to nonprofit organizations, schools or municipalities addressing the impacts of COVID-19 pandemic in the Hibbing area.
The Hibbing Foundation was a successful grant recipient of the Minnesota Disaster Relief Fund (MDRF) for coronavirus. The MDRF was created to support community recovery needs as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Foundation will entertain grant applicants within a geographic region bound by Hibbing Public School District (ISD 701) and must be a 501(c)3 public charity, school or municipality.
To obtain the grant application or for more information, please contact Jennifer Hoffman at 218-262-4212. You may download an application on our Facebook page: Hibbing Foundation.
Grant application deadline is Nov. 12, 2020. All grant applications must be postmarked on or before the deadline date of Nov. 12, 2020. Grant applications that are emailed will not be accepted.
