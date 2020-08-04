Claire Furlong
Claire Furlong was the Hibbing Elks April Student of the Month and finally celebrated in July. Claire is the daughter of Mike and Amie Furlong and has a brother, Nick. In high school, Claire was involved in swimming, golf, Student Council, Key Club, concert band, pep band, marching band, Knowledge Bowl and CYA. She was the Senior Class president, Key Club president, co-captain of the swim team and Student Council Publicist. Claire volunteered her time as the Project Care Free Clinic social media coordinator. She currently works at Bailey’s Courtyard Cafe. In her free time, she enjoys spending time with her friends and family at the lake. Claire’s future plans are to attend the University of Minnesota Twin Cities to major in nursing with plans to become a midwife.

