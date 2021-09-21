HIBBING — Join Hibbing Community College (HCC) on Friday, Oct. 8, in celebrating new names for buildings and common spaces.

The renaming process began with HCC seeking nominations from community members,

students, faculty, staff, and alumni. Historically, campus building have been labeled by letter;

however, with HCC having recently completed a major renovation project, the college

recognized an opportunity to assign more meaningful names to its buildings and common

spaces. As nominations were received, a selection committee consisting of HCC faculty, staff,

administration, students, alumni, and community members made the final naming

recommendations, which were approved by the chancellor of the Minnesota State system.

New, memorable names will now offer clarity for students and visitors while also honoring

HCC’s century-long history of providing affordable higher education for the Iron Range.

The Building Naming Celebration will take place on Friday October 8, 2021, and will honor

individuals and groups that have made a lasting impact on Hibbing Community College. The

public is welcome to attend.

Schedule of Events

4 p.m. Welcome; Presentation

5 p.m. Ribbon Cutting; Social Hour

6:30 p.m. Athletics Recognition; Hall of Fame Inductees

