HIBBING — Join Hibbing Community College (HCC) on Friday, Oct. 8, in celebrating new names for buildings and common spaces.
The renaming process began with HCC seeking nominations from community members,
students, faculty, staff, and alumni. Historically, campus building have been labeled by letter;
however, with HCC having recently completed a major renovation project, the college
recognized an opportunity to assign more meaningful names to its buildings and common
spaces. As nominations were received, a selection committee consisting of HCC faculty, staff,
administration, students, alumni, and community members made the final naming
recommendations, which were approved by the chancellor of the Minnesota State system.
New, memorable names will now offer clarity for students and visitors while also honoring
HCC’s century-long history of providing affordable higher education for the Iron Range.
The Building Naming Celebration will take place on Friday October 8, 2021, and will honor
individuals and groups that have made a lasting impact on Hibbing Community College. The
public is welcome to attend.
Schedule of Events
4 p.m. Welcome; Presentation
5 p.m. Ribbon Cutting; Social Hour
6:30 p.m. Athletics Recognition; Hall of Fame Inductees
