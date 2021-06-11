HIBBING — The Hi Fi Spring Classic benefitting Angel Fund will be held June 18 & 19 at Mesaba Country Club in Hibbing. The fundraiser will include large raffle packages, dinner, games, live entertainment and more!
Ticket sales and games begin at 2 p.m. Friday, June 18, and wrap up at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 19.
A chicken cordon bleu dinner will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday for just $25 per person. Dinner tickets now available at Mesaba Country Club, the Hibbing Area Chamber of Commerce, from an Angel Fund Board member or by calling MCC at 218-262-2851.
Live entertainment will be provided by Honkytonks & Hangovers beginning at 8 p.m. Saturday.
All funds raised go directly to Angel Fund, a nonprofit volunteer organization committed to providing financial assistance to Northeastern Minnesota residents facing cancer for expenses not covered by medical insurance.
Non-golfers and the public are welcome.
Hole sponsorships available until June 11.
Learn more, donate or apply to Angel Fund at angelfundrange.org or find us on Facebook.
