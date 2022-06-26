Wanda and Tom Pikus thought twice before taking a week-long trip to the Iron Range.
“We planned this way earlier than when the gas prices were so high,” Tom Pikus, of Royalton, Minn., said. “We debated about it with the gas prices, but we're getting older, so we thought what the heck.”
The Pikus's spent the week camping at McCarthy Beach State Park, visited Vince Shute Wildlife Sanctuary in Orr and on Thursday were impressed at the Hull Rust Mine View in Hibbing.
Their whole week on the Iron Range was amazing, Wanda Pikus said.
“The people here are very friendly,” she said. “Minnesota nice, you know.”
Despite all-time record gas prices, inflation, and staffing issues, the northeastern Minnesota leisure and hospitality industry is doing well overall, officials say.
“As far as the financial part, we opened on May 20 and we're actually on track compared to last year,” Melissa Versich, director of the Hibbing Tourist Center Senior Citizens which also manages staff at the mine view. “And as far as visitors here (tourist center) we're also on track compared to last year. It's been busy.”
Visitors are still driving in search of rest and relaxation, Megan Christianson, Visit Grand Rapids executive director said.
“We expect our lodging tax collections to be up six to eight percent over last year and last year was up 40 percent compared to 2020,” Christianson said. “Small, rural charming communities are what people are seeking.”
Increasing numbers of travelers are looking for last-minute lodging deals and looking for other ways to save money such as staying for a shorter period of time, Christianson said.
“People are traveling a little different than pre-COVID and our resorts are adjusting to that,” Christianson said. “Maybe people won't eat out as much or make food at the cabin, but we're still seeing repeat customers from places like Illinois, Indiana and Iowa and we're still seeing Minneapolis and St. Paul customers who are two to three hours away.”
At Vermilion Dam Lodge in Orr, co-owner Ed Tausk said he hasn't seen a slowdown at his business, but he's heard that gas prices are having an impact on some within the tourism industry.
“I have not received a cancellation yet,” Tausk said of his 25-cabin resort. “But I've talked to other resorts on the lake and it's had an impact. For the people that are coming, I think they're cutting back on expenditures. They may cut back on buying sweatshirts or maybe not hire a (fishing) guide.”
At Minnesota Discovery Center in Chisholm, there's been a decline in attendance at some events, but overall, visitorship has held up well, Jordan Metsa, Fund Development & Marketing coordinator said.
“We've held events with a little lower turnout because of vendors having to trailer up here who have higher food costs and gas costs,” Metsa said. “We definitely know it's had an impact, but we've been grateful to see good attendance regardless.”
Although a late, snowy spring delayed opening, business is solid at Giants Ridge in Biwabik, Fred Seymour, Giants Ridge general manager said.
“Business is still strong,” Seymour said. “We're not seeing the effect of gas prices and inflation yet. I know The Lodge and The Villas are booked through October and the (golf) courses are doing well. It's tough to get a tee time on a Saturday for the rest of the season.”
As across the Iron Range, leisure and hospitality businesses in and around Hibbing have adapted to the changing economy, Shelly Hanson, Hibbing Area Chamber of Commerce president said.
“Our hospitality businesses are super resilient,” Hanson said. “I think people underestimate how creative they are. We see some that have to close earlier and we still have some that aren't open on Sunday or Monday, but our hospitality industry is very creative in delivering a high-quality experience and giving their employees time off or something like a barbecue for them.”
Beth Pierce, Iron Range Tourism executive director, says despite record gas prices, studies show that people are still wanting to get away.
“Everything we're hearing from surveys of travelers is that people are still going to travel,” Pierce said. “But perhaps they're going to cut back in other ways. They may do shorter trips. Our big market is the Twin Cities and they're still going to travel.”
Yet, leisure and hospitality businesses are facing an ongoing problem.
Across-the-board, employers are still having trouble filling job openings.
In May, the regional unemployment rate in northeast Minnesota was 2.4 percent, according to Carson Gorecki, Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development regional analyst.
That equates to about 3,900 unemployed workers from a labor force of nearly 160,000, Gorecki said.
“This surplus of workers is lower than it has been at almost any point in history,” Gorecki said. “This makes it challenging for any employer to hire.”
And tourist-related businesses are feeling it.
“Staffing anywhere is an issue right now,” Tausk said. “I'm 22 miles from town and to get kids to drive out here at $5 a gallon even when I'm paying the $20 an hour is a challenge. Some places are getting kids from South America or other countries on Visas to work for them. The bottom line is that at resorts, if you can find help, you're paying them $20 to $25 an hour.”
“Check-in has changed at some resorts because of low staff,” Christianson said. “Some that have check-in on Saturday has moved to check-out on Friday, so staff has another day to flip over.”
As some workers left the workforce in the last two years, hiring new, dependable workers is a challenge everywhere, Pierce said.
“I think it's tough everywhere,” Pierce said. “I think of people I know who retired who had worked at Walmart and L&M (Supply) who left during the pandemic and never came back. Hotels and restaurants would like more people and more reliable people.”
“Staffing is tough,” Seymour said. “But we're doing alright. It's better than it has been the last two years and obviously we've had to increase wages like everyone else. There's that piece where people retired and didn't come back to work and the number of kids who are 16, 17, or 20 years old has shrunk in the last 15-20 years. The number of those kids is smaller than it's every been before and they're not working in the same numbers they were.”
As the summer continues, the trend of gas prices, inflation and staffing issues will tell a larger story.
But with short Minnesota summers, getaways remain high on people's list of priorities, say tourism officials.
“People want to reconnect with loved ones, relax and enjoy nature,” Christianson said. “People still want to go to places like Grand Rapids, Minnesota year round.”
“The number one reason people travel is to visit family and friends, so we need to remember that.” Pierce said. “And weddings and class reunions are still happening. There's got to be a point when it (gas prices) shuts everything down, but I don't know what that point is.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.