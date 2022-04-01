Front row (L to R): John Arbogast, United Steelworkers, Sen. David Tomassoni, Emil Ramirez, United Steelworkers. Back row (L to R), Rep. Spencer Igo, Chris Masciantonio, U. S. Steel, Rep. Rob Ecklund, Sen. Tom Bakk.
Sen. David Tomassoni's father Chet worked in Iron Range mines as a maintenance supervisor.
Tomassoni followed in his father's footsteps for a time, working as a college student at the former Butler Taconite Co. near Nashwauk, National Steel Pellet Co. and the Pierce Mine.
Like a lot of other college students, Tomassoni learned at a young age what mining was all about.
Tomassoni worked as a car dropper, lowering empty cars down into a loading pocket to be filled.
He also wrangled a hose to wash down floors.
The importance of mining to the region and nation has never been lost on Tomassoni.
In recognition of his lifelong support for mining, Tomassoni has been awarded the first-ever “Hard Rock Miners,” award.
Members of the Iron Ore Alliance presented the award to Tomassoni at the State Capitol.
“Senator Tomassoni has devoted his career to tirelessly advocating for his neighbors on the Iron Range,” John Arbogast, United Steelworkers District 11 staff representative, said. “We are immensely grateful to him for helping protect and advance Minnesota's 135-year legacy of iron ore mining,”
The Iron Ore Alliance is a coalition of the United Steelworkers and United States Steel Corp.
“Senator Tomassoni is a special person,” Chris Masciantonio, United States Steel Corp. director of government affairs and co-chair of the Iron Ore Alliance said. “He's passionate about representing his constituents at the Capitol and he does it thoughtfully and collaboratively. This award – made of real 'hard rock,' from U.S. Steel's Minntac Mine – is our way of saying thank you, Senator Tomassoni, for your leadership and service to the Iron Range.”
The Iron Ore Alliance helps educate Minnesotans about the importance of U.S. Steel's iron ore business.
For his part, Tomassoni said in a recent Mesabi Tribune MINE edition that mining remains critical to the region and country.
“It's meant a lot to a lot of people and it's meant a lot to the entire nation,” Tomassoni said. “It's our main industry and it provides really good paying jobs for families. My job is to be sure it stays viable.”
On the Iron Range, U.S. Steel operates Minntac Mine in Mountain Iron and Keetac in Keewatin.
