Greenway Area Community Fund grants $2,000 to Taconite Fire Department

As part of their yearly grant cycle, the Greenway Area Community Fund Advisory Committee recently approved a grant application submitted by the Taconite Fire Department. A check for $2,000 was presented to this organization as they continue the construction of a permanent pavilion at the Dunstan Memorial Baseball Field in Taconite. Members of the fire department are volunteering their time to oversee this project to completion.According to the grant application, the pavilion will serve as a place of shelter during inclement weather for youth baseball games held at the field. In addition, the pavilion will also be utilized when the city hosts its annual town picnic and will be made available for those community members who are interested in using it for graduation parties, family reunions, and other gatherings. Members of the Taconite Fire Department pictured include: Perry Coyle, Jess Mjolsness, Brandon Finke, Eric Venema, Dusty Sipe, Damian Hoey, Mike Waseleski, Kent DeMarais, Frank Goulet, Jeremiah Hoey, Lee Finke, Darrel Hongo, and Ron Mjolsness. Members of the Greenway Area Community Fund pictured include: Cricket Guyer, Mindy Tammi, Lynda Tarbuck, Kim Venema and Casey Venema.