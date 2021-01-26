HIBBING — The Hibbing Foundation (HF) is currently accepting grant applications for 2021.
The HF provides flexibility to a broad community agenda – granting to the nonprofit community and by developing and enhancing new projects and initiatives in our community.
The foundation will entertain applicants within a geographic region bound by Hibbing Public School District (ISD 701) and must be a 501(c)3 public charity, school or municipality.
Hibbing High School Foundation of HF is committed to support the diverse extra-curricular activities that enhance the academic and social lives of our students.
Hibbing High School organizations requesting funds must be listed as an approved activity in the school board approved Hibbing High School handbook.
To obtain the 2021 Grant Application or for more information, please contact Jennifer Hoffman at 218-262-4212 or follow us on Facebook. Grant application deadline is Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. All grant applications must be postmarked on or before the deadline date. Grant applications that are emailed will not be accepted.
