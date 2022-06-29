Grand marshals Salsman, Stanaway ‘love Biwabik’

BIWABIK — Sharon Salsman and Ron Stanaway say they are “proud and humble to be chosen as this year’s grand marshals. We don't volunteer to be recognized but to assist in making Biwabik a greater town for people to live in and visit.”
They will ride in the Callithumpian parade at 6 p.m. July 4.
Salsman and Stanaway have owned and operated the Biwabik Pub for 10 years. Salsman, daughter of the late Bob and LaVerne Newton, grew up in Biwabik and graduated from Horace Mann High School. Stanaway grew up in Parkville and graduated from Mountain Iron High School.
“We love Biwabik and the friendliness of the people,” they said. “Like most small towns, it requires a lot of work and volunteers to keep our celebrations running. We currently are active with the Biwabik Area Civic Association, assist with the now yearly rummage sale (fundraiser for the 4th of July), help fund our local festivals such as the 4th of July, Honktoberfest, Weinachtsfest and Memorial Day at the cemetery.”
Salsman and Stanaway “are active with good friends with great vision and a strong work ethic. Biwabik is a great town with great people. We enjoy running our business with special friends.”
They enjoy camping, traveling, fishing and bike riding, “but our favorite activities involve anything with our children and grandchildren. We are fortunate to have all our children in the area.”
They are:
• Frank and Heather Roark. Frank is a firefighter and EMT with the Virginia Fire Department and Heather a child psychologist at Range Mental Health Center. They have four children, Eva, Sophie Jo, Kieran and Finn.
• Scott and Kelly Engman. Scott works for Delta Airlines, Kelly is the principal at Babbitt School. They have two children, Ethan and Cameron.
• Jesse and Mindy Stanaway. Jesse works for the CN, Mindy is a para for Rock Ridge school. They have three children Ian, Leija and Emmit.
Ron Stanaway is retired from Dyno Nobel after 23 years. Salsman manages The Biwabik Pub and before that the Alpine Bar.
Salsman and Stanaway said, “We wish everybody a safe and happy 4th of July. And we thank the 4th of July committee for this honor.”
