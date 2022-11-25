HIBBING—The community is rallying around a veterinary technician who was injured at a barrel horse event last month is making progress in her recovery, and is in need of another surgery.
“I have come so far, I’m able to talk again and my speech is getting better every day,” Autum Mohawk said in a text message on Tuesday. “Thank you to everyone for their support and kindness to me and my family.”
A fundraiser, “Autum Mohawk’s Run for Recovery Grabbing life by the Reins” is from 3 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Hibbing Elks Lodge at the Androy. Porketta sandwiches with sides and chips will be served (dine-in or take-out). The event includes raffles, silent auctions a bake sale and more.
Mohawk, 25, is familiar to many in the community through her job as a veterinary technician at Animal Care Clinic of Hibbing.
In October Autum was getting ready to compete at the Pro Elite World Challenge (PEWC) when she fell off her horse, Red, and underwent emergency surgery to address what her mother, Gail Mohawk at that time described as a “massive brain bleed.” Following the surgery, Autum spent time recovering at a hospital in St. Cloud, and was eventually transferred to a hospital in Duluth where she underwent speech, physical and occupational therapy six days a week, according to her sister, Brooke Cunha.
This past Thursday Autum returned home and is in need of a second surgery, to take place sometime sometime after the benefit on Dec. 3. Autum will need another surgery on her skull, according to Cunha.
“She’s been doing very well—trying to be as independent as she can with family there to help as needed,” Cunha said. “It could be a lot worse. Our family is just so grateful for everyone who stepped up, to donate, or take part in the benefit that we’re having.”
Autum started barrel racing about 10 years ago, and started with horses about five years earlier.
“We moved out there when she was about nine or 10 years old and she started with horses,” Cunha recalled.
At the Animal Care Clinic, Autum is like family.
Paul Masheimer, DVM, owner and veterinarian, said he’s known Autum since she was about four years old. She first started working at the veterinary clinic when she was about 12-years-old, when she cleaned two days a week to raise money for horses, he noted.
“She’s like a daughter to me,” Mesheimer said.
For the past four years, Autum has worked as a veterinary technician, and she’s planning to continue her education to become a veterinarian.
Donations of raffle items and baked goods for Autum’s benefit can be dropped off at Animal Care Clinic, or you can message Cunha on Facebook to arrange pick up.
Another member of the Animal Care Clinic family is also going through a difficult time right now.
Veterinarian Carly Moberg is recovering from a stroke that she suffered on Nov. 10 and it’s uncertain when she’ll be able to return to work, according to information posted on a Go-fund-me account established to help cover medical and future expenses.
Moberg was treated at a local hospital for stroke symptoms and then was transferred to a hospital in Duluth where she stayed in the neurological intenstive care unit, and was recently transferred to inpatient therapy, according to the post. Moberg is currently recovering and actively participating in therapy, it states.
“Our family is thinking about Dr. Carly,” Cunha said.
Donations for Moberg may also be dropped off at Animal Care Clinic of Hibbing.
