Benefit planned for veterinary technician injured at barrel horse event

Autum Mohawk is pictured with her horse Barbie and Barbie’s new baby. A benefit is being planned for Mohawk, who sustained a brain injury last month at a barrel horse event.

 SUBMITTED

HIBBING—The community is rallying around a veterinary technician who was injured at a barrel horse event last month is making progress in her recovery, and is in need of another surgery.

“I have come so far, I’m able to talk again and my speech is getting better every day,” Autum Mohawk said in a text message on Tuesday. “Thank you to everyone for their support and kindness to me and my family.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments