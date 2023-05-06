Another school year is reaching its ending. Already there are some colleges and universities which have held commencements. Here on the Iron Range there are schools where a “forever good-bye” will soon occur as these schools, like others before them, will be gone—but not forgotten.
Some of the Iron Range school buildings which are no longer with us disappeared owing to mining needing the land for the minerals beneath. Some of the buildings were closed because of school consolidation with nearby districts. Some were closed as enrollment numbers dropped. Some of the vacant buildings were repurposed as apartments. Some were torn down.
Here are the stories of just a sampling of school buildings now gone or going. These schools, where unforgettable teachers shared their love of learning with youngsters from dozens of different nationalities. These buildings, whose hallways echoed with voices and footsteps until, one day, they were only a memory to those who once knew them so well.
—
The Silica School
Rose Salo wrote the following for the book “Yesterdays in Lynwood, Silica, Bengal.”
The one-room school has always held a unique place in the life of any community. It was not only a “learning place,” but a community center as well. The Silica Schools was no exception.
When I came here in 1952 as a teacher, it was an eight grade school although there was no sixth grade class that particular year. As a child, I had attended a typical one-room school in Pennington County, so the workings of a multiple class situation was not a new experience, but rather a continuation of a well-remembered one. I do not think I have ever heard anyone criticize the experience received there.
Always, the school was akin to a community center. The Community Club in Silica, in fact, held meetings there, as did the 4-H Club, women’s clubs and, on some Sunday evenings, Reverend Kaltenbach would drive out and hold ecumenical services for us.
Hot meals were served at school. At one time, the cook prepared the meals at home and brought it to the school at noon. Those meals were delicious.
On Friday afternoons, the last period of the day was used for assessment of the week’s work. As an encouragement to do well, as well as a reward, we sometimes learned different square dances. Students learned Roberts’ Rules of Order by conducting our school’s club meetings.
Perhaps unfairly, a teacher’s reputation might be judged on the basis of the success or failure of the Christmas Program. Undoubtedly, it was the highlight of the year. There were more than an average number of good voices in the Silica School, as well as a number of capable actors and actresses. Part of the program the students put on entirely by themselves. That included announcing, scenery changes, costumes, and working the heavy blue drapes hung on wires to create a stage.
The Silica School can be proud of its graduates. Many of them have gone on to make names for themselves in their chosen fields. College graduates are numerous. And nowhere is there a school that can boast of so many excellent cooks and homemakers.
The school closed in 1967 and the students were all bussed to Hibbing. Memories remain and, we hope, many of them are proud and pleasant.
The school building was eventually sold to the Silica Athletic Club. It continued to be used as a community center where meetings, dances, and other community activities were held. In 1984, the building was sold to a family for their home and it still stands today.
—
The Alice School
In April 1918, the city of Hibbing was making plans to begin moving—literally picking up buildings and moving them about two miles south to where many new buildings were also being built. The Hibbing “suburb” (as it was referred to in a newspaper article of the time!) of Alice was the site chosen to become “New Hibbing” or “South Hibbing.”. The name of Alice had been given to the little settlement when it had incorporated as the Village of Alice in March 1910.
A few years later Alice would annex to Hibbing and by 1918, just before the big move got underway, it had 390 houses, a fire hall, two churches, grocery stores, a bath house, barber shops, blacksmith shops, and fine school.
The Alice School was a two story brick building with a basement that included a gym and, on top, a teacherage, where teachers, usually unmarried women, lived. The beautiful school included oak bookshelves, handrails, and trim throughout. Children were educated there for decades. But in 1979, despite efforts by many, many citizens to save it, the Alice School was lost to demolition and became a parking lot.
The following poem by Hibbing resident Jean Specht appeared in the Hibbing Daily Tribune at the time of the demolition.
“Farewell to Alice”
So long old girl, you’ve served us well.
But your hallowed halls they decided to sell.
They say you’re useless, ain’t no good,
That you don’t function as a school now should.
…farewell to Alice.
They built you well, meant you to last.
You stood your ground through mining blasts.
Your gorgeous oak and boards of slate -
Didn’t know what we had. Now it’s too late.
…farewell to Alice.
There’s fewer folks who use you now.
Seems that doesn’t matter anyhow.
When schools are full in future days
I hope they remember the school they razed.
…farewell to Alice.
Forty-five thousand plus five dollars more.
Is that what parking lots are going for?
How many buildings are we going to lose?
Is this what the people really choose?
…farewell to Alice.
—
Keewatin Grade School
Today’s Keewatin Elementary School is the former Robert L. Downing High School. The original Keewatin Grade School was located next door where now there is a large open lawn because the Keewatin Grade School was torn down in 1990.
The Grade School was completed in 1914. It included ten classrooms, library, offices, and manual training and home economics rooms. It also had an auditorium where concerts, school plays, and graduation took place.
In 1962, the Robert L. Downing High School (named for the Bennett Mine Superintendent) was closed as Keewatin and Nashwauk merged into one school district. Major remodeling of the schools in each town followed the merger. The newly merged district’s elementary and junior high school students all attended in Keewatin, while the high school students all attended in Nashwauk. There have been several reconfiguring of where elementary and junior high school students attended through the years.
A brand new school will be built in the next couple of years for all of the students in the district. It will be located just north of Nashwauk. No word yet on what will happen to the existing buildings.
—
Gilbert Schools
The following information about Gilbert is taken primarily from the book “Those Were the Days, My Friend—The History of Gilbert and Sparta” by James and Kathie Krause.
The Gilbert School District originated as the people of McKinley in 1892 determined the need for a good education for the growing number of children in the area. Eventually, the district would included the west half of Biwabik Township, the west half of each unorganized township immediately north and south of it, and the east half of Missabe Mountain Township. For years, more than a dozen schools of varying sizes were located throughout this sprawling district. The Senior High Building was eventually located in Gilbert, and all of the administrative offices for the district were settled there, too.
The three-story brick Primary Building was built in 1908 for $60,000, which was a lot for a building at that time. The school district doctor and nurse had an office in the Gilbert Primary building and had charge of the health of all school children while in the schoolrooms. They also evaluated the sanitary conditions of the buildings and grounds of the District.
The Gilbert High School was built in 1910 at a cost of $125,000, including furnishings. Buff-colored pressed brick gave the school a bright appearance. It had many modern conveniences including steam heat. The auditorium, later named the Feyereisen Auditorium could seat 700. A modern movie projector was a part of the auditorium’s furnishings and movies were shown once a week.
In 1917, the Gilbert Technical School was built for $150,000. Besides housing a very well-furnished auto repair shop, agricultural labs and other manual training areas, this building held the pool, showers for both boys and girls, and two large gyms.
Comfortable living quarters for about fifty teachers were provided in a building bought by the School District in 1923 on Broadway in Gilbert. This building, which was remodeled to serve as a teacherage, was known as the Gil—Minn Club. It was under the direct supervision and control of the School Board.
Gilbert schools began a “pairing and sharing” program with the Eveleth schools in 1985 and consolidated in 1993. Gilbert High School became the Eveleth-Gilbert Junior High School. In 2022, the district consolidated with the Virginia School District to form a new district: Rock Ridge Public School District.
The Gilbert school buildings are closed and the new district hopes to sell the buildings and land.
—
Eveleth Schools
Like many other school districts on the Iron Range, Eveleth experienced considerable population growth at the beginning of the 20th Century. This led to schools being built, then expanded, then expanded again.
In 1905, a new high school was built in Eveleth, but sadly just three years later it burned down. So, in 1909, a proud new school was built for $73,000. It boasted ceilings over thirteen feet high in the classrooms, statues and paintings lined the hallways, pine wainscoting decorated many of the rooms. A library, sewing room, and machine shop insured that the students were being well-educated in this beautiful building.
This building would become the Junior High when a new Senior High School was built between 1917-1918, just down Jones Street, with a new Manual Training Building in between. In 1927, a Junior College wing was added to the Senior High.
The consolidation with Gilbert’s School District sent all of the Eveleth junior high students over to Gilbert and the Junior High building was closed.
The Eveleth Senior High experienced many improvements through the years. Its athletic facilities, media center, music suite and classrooms were all regularly upgraded.. In 1942, the Assembly Hall was renamed the Boardman Auditorium and a new inclined floor, new seating, and new dressing rooms and storage spaces backstage were added.
Perhaps no one knows that iconic auditorium better than Jack Gritzmacher, who retired two years ago after twenty-nine years in the district. Jack taught English, speech, and drama. His Speech Teams and One-Act plays made regular appearances at the Minnesota High School League competitions. He continues to work with the students in these programs and the school continued to host many competitions under his direction right through this school year.
This building, situated up on the highest spot in Eveleth, with views like no others from its upper floor windows, is very important to so many, including Jack. When asked to comment on how it feels to have to move on from the Eveleth Senior High School, he said, “It is not so much the countless hours spent in the building that leaves a lasting impression on me, as the memories created during that time. Working on the stage in the Boardman Auditorium, show after show after show, was the hallmark of my career. Oh, the fond, fond memories!”
—
Again, this is just a sampling of the many school now gone or going. I know there are so many others that are special to the readers of Years of Yore.
May the memories of all whose lives were impacted by all these precious schools, now closed or gone altogether, last forever in hearts forever young.
