ALICE SCHOOL

The Alice School was built to educate the children of the settlement of Alice, located a couple of miles south of Hibbing’s original townsite. Note that on the top of the building there was a teacherage for the unmarried female teachers. This sturdy brick building became a real landmark within the town of Hibbing after the town moved south. The building met its end in 1979, deemed no longer needed within the school district.

 ~ PHOTO COURTESY OF HIBBING HISTORICAL SOCIETY

Another school year is reaching its ending. Already there are some colleges and universities which have held commencements. Here on the Iron Range there are schools where a “forever good-bye” will soon occur as these schools, like others before them, will be gone—but not forgotten.

Some of the Iron Range school buildings which are no longer with us disappeared owing to mining needing the land for the minerals beneath. Some of the buildings were closed because of school consolidation with nearby districts. Some were closed as enrollment numbers dropped. Some of the vacant buildings were repurposed as apartments. Some were torn down.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments