The holiday season is quickly approaching. You may be planning a family gathering, or sending greeting cards to people you only connect with once a year, or maybe you will spend some time paging through old photo albums enjoying memories from the past.
So what are the formal terms for the people we are related to, the people we maybe will see, or write to, or think about at this time of year? My godmother, Veda Ponikvar, liked to introduce me as her “goddaughter and cousin,” which I always liked to hear. But what REALLY was the correct term for our relationship, since my Mother and Veda were first cousins? The following chart gives the answer.
This holiday season, maybe you, too, can use this chart to figure out the correct term for all the relatives in your life.
COUSINS
1st Cousin: is the CHILD of your parent’s brother or sister
1st cousin once removed—is the child of your 1st cousin
1st cousin twice removed—is the grandchild of your 1st cousin
1st cousin three-times removed—is the great-grandchild of your 1st cousin
1st cousin four-times removed—is the great-great-grandchild of your 1st cousin
etc., etc., etc…..
2nd Cousin: is the GRANDCHILD of your grandparent’s brother or sister
2nd cousin once removed—is the child of your 2nd cousin
2nd cousin twice removed—is the grandchild of your 2nd cousin
2nd cousin three times removed—is the great-grandchild of your 2nd cousin
2nd cousin four-times removed—is the great-great-grandchild of your 2nd cousin
etc., etc., etc….
3rd Cousin: is the GREAT-GRANDCHILD of your great-grandparent’s brother or sister
3rd cousin once removed—is the child of your 3rd cousin
3rd cousin twice removed—is the grandchild of your 3rd cousin
3rd cousin three times removed—is the great-grandchild of your 3rd cousin
3rd cousin four times removed—is the great-great-grandchild of your 3rd cousin
etc., etc., etc….
4th Cousin: would be the great-great-grandchild of your great-great-grandparent’s brother or sister
etc., etc., etc….
The grandchild of your brother or sister is your grand-nephew or grand-niece
The brother or sister of your grandparent is your great-uncle or great-aunt
The brother or sister of your great-grandparent is your great-granduncle or great-grandaunt
Now that you know how to identify your relatives, how about learning to identify parts of an underground mine?
Underground mining has some special terminology. Some of these terms carry over to open pit mining, too. Some mining terms, whether for underground or open pit, came from the sea and the terms that developed around the great ships of centuries ago, ships that explored the world’s oceans with many masts and sails.
On a recent episode of “NCIS: Los Angeles,” I heard a variation of an old saying: “When ships were made of wood, men were made of steel.” This reminds us of the fortitude and bravery needed to head out onto the oceans at any time, but maybe especially in wooden boats. I also like this saying because it can recall the connection between the mariner tradition and the iron mining tradition.
Last month, here on the Years of Yore page, an article written by Marvin Lamppa in 1976 was shared with readers. Within that article, Lamppa noted that on the Iron Range in the early years of mining, “The style of mining was done in Cornish tradition and Cornish naval terms made up the vocabulary of mining jargon—there was the captain, his workers were referred to as his crew, much like the crew of a ship. And there was a skip, a drift, a stope—all sea terms that came from the mining excavations along the rugged rocky Cornish coast of England.”
More terms from underground mining are interesting to know. When reading the memoirs or listening to the oral histories of underground miners, these terms are necessary to understand.
The Ely Echo newspaper on March 31, 1997, included an article written by Nick Wognum in which he explains many mining terms. Nick, by the way, is still doing a great job at the Ely Echo and I thank him for the permission to use this informative article.
Underground mining and underground miners developed a language of words and terms that can be difficult to understand.
And, if you understand the terms, there’s still a whole process to fit together. So, let’s start at the top and work down at the Pioneer Mine.
When the miners came to work, they would go to their lockers in the Miner’s Dry building. We’ll find out later why it was called the Dry. Changing clothes, the miners would go over to the battery station and pick up a battery for their headlamps.
(Prior to the era of batteries, the miners used candles inserted onto the front of their helmets. Then came the era of carbide lamps attached to the helmets. My mother, whose father was an underground miner, could recall, all of her long life, the unpleasant smell of the carbide.)
Then it was up the stairs to the Shaft House, the building that’s located above the shaft, which is a vertical entrance to the mine. At the Pioneer Mine, there were two shafts, the A and the B. The B was used to hoist the ore out and the A was used for men and supplies.
The A-shaft has a large iron structure over it known as the headframe. This contained a pulley system to raise and lower the men and supplies. There are only three headframes left in Minnesota: the Pioneer, the Soudan, and the Bruce in Chisholm.
(The existing A-shaft headframe, built in 1943, replaced an earlier wooden one.)
The B-shaft headframe was believed to be the tallest in North America at 250 feet before it was torn down.
Before we get in the cage, or elevator that brought men up and down, we’d better figure out how it works.
The cage and/or skip are cars that ride in the shaft to raise and lower the men and materials. The raising and lowering is controlled by a hoist, a huge drum that connected to the cage by a cable. This cable ran from the headframe over the sheave wheels to the Engine House where the hoist was located. Sheave wheels are the pulley wheels for the cable.
Now it’s time to climb aboard the cage and head down into the mine with the other contract miners. What is a contract miner? Those are the miners who work in teams of six, two per shift, three shifts per day, and are paid by how much ore they dig out of the mine instead of an hourly rate.
One long and six short blasts of the horn tells the hoist operator we’re going to the 16th level, roughly 1,500 feet underground. From the shaft station, where the skip stops on a particular level, we’re off to our work place through a drift, which is a horizontal tunnel into the ore body.
Today we’re going to use a tugger, a piece of equipment that looks like a sled, to scrape the ore back to the raise, where it will fall down to the transfer area, where it is stored until another tugger pulls the ore through a chute to the tram cars. Simply put, tram cars make up a small electric underground railroad that transfer the ore or timber or whatever else is needed to be hauled from one part of the mine to another.
With the tram cars loaded, the trammer, or tram engineer, will head off to the shaft station for the B-shaft, where the ore will be dumped into the skip and hauled up to the surface. Later, it will be loaded into railroad cars and hauled to Two Harbors on Lake Superior. There, the ore will be loaded onto ore boats going to places like Pittsburgh to be made into steel.
Once our eight-hour shift is done, it’s back to the shaft station, into the cage, and up to the Shaft House. We’ll head down the stairs to the Miner’s Dry to take off our wet clothes and take a shower. Our dry clothes that we wore coming to the mine wait for us to put on before we trudge home.
The wet clothes, socks, and boots will either be put into or hung on a basket. That basket is hoisted up to the ceiling where all the heat gathers. The clothes can dry there. Women hired by the mine will also come certain days to wash the clothes and towels.
The Pioneer Mine closed on April 1, 1967, having produced over 41 million tons of ore. Miners Lake was created by cave-ins between the A-shaft and the City of Ely.
