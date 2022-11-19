The holiday season is quickly approaching. You may be planning a family gathering, or sending greeting cards to people you only connect with once a year, or maybe you will spend some time paging through old photo albums enjoying memories from the past.

So what are the formal terms for the people we are related to, the people we maybe will see, or write to, or think about at this time of year? My godmother, Veda Ponikvar, liked to introduce me as her “goddaughter and cousin,” which I always liked to hear. But what REALLY was the correct term for our relationship, since my Mother and Veda were first cousins? The following chart gives the answer.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments