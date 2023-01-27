COOK—The Iron Range Friendship Quilt Mini-paintings is the featured exhibit in February at the Northwoods Friends of the Arts Gallery in Cook, MN. “Our Favorite Images of the Place We Live” is a quilt of Mini-paintings curated by Mary McReynolds with thanks to the participating artists: Jim DeVries, Spencer Hahne, Lisa Hesse, Sharron Holmbeck, Margie Kent, Sandra Markovich, Sonya Nelson, Pamella Schulz, Gayle Marie Streier, Jane Wertanen. These painting will form a three foot by 5 foot blanket on display.
“Friends Art” by the Vermilion Watercolor Group
Coordinated by Mary Jo Hyland, members of this group each painted subjects which were then assembled creating four (4) original “FRIENDS’ ART” paintings. It’s a must see at NWFA Gallery!
Round Robin Quilts
Also featured beginning Feb. 2, see the four round robin quilts by Vickie Lange, JoAnn Anderson, Cheryl Harelstad and Alberta Whitenack. The four members of Northwoods Friends of the Arts each created their own original quilt squares, then swapped the squares “round robin” to the next person. Each quilter then added squares before swapping them again and “sew” on. It’s fun to see these art quilts, each one created by four quilters.
NWFA Gallery Reception Feb. 3, 5-7 p.m. Visit and enjoy hundreds of crafts and original works of art at NWFA Gallery at 210 River Street (behind Dreamweavers Salon) open during Winter hours: Thursday & Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m..
NWFA is a non-profit membership arts organization welcoming all artists and folks who want to support the arts in the community of Cook. For more information contact NWFA by email at nwfamn.org@gmail.com or see FaceBook, instagram and the website at NWFAMN.ORG.
