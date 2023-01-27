COOK—The Iron Range Friendship Quilt Mini-paintings is the featured exhibit in February at the Northwoods Friends of the Arts Gallery in Cook, MN. “Our Favorite Images of the Place We Live” is a quilt of Mini-paintings curated by Mary McReynolds with thanks to the participating artists: Jim DeVries, Spencer Hahne, Lisa Hesse, Sharron Holmbeck, Margie Kent, Sandra Markovich, Sonya Nelson, Pamella Schulz, Gayle Marie Streier, Jane Wertanen. These painting will form a three foot by 5 foot blanket on display.

“Friends Art” by the Vermilion Watercolor Group

