‘Forever Plaid’ auditions at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church

VIRGINIA – Auditions for the Mesabi Musical Theatre fall dinner theatre production of “Forever Plaid” are Monday, August 15, and Tuesday, August 16, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 1111 8th St. S., in Virginia.

“We have received some responses, but we are still trying to spread the word,” said Alison (Perry) Muhich.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments