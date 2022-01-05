VIRGINIA -- Popular Iron Range and beyond musician Rich Mattson and singer-songwriter Germaine Gemberling will warm things up with a concert at the Lyric Center for the Arts, 510 Chestnut, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday as part of the First Thursdays series.
Advanced tickets required. Call 741-5577.
Beer and wine available. COVID-19 protocols apply, and masks are required.
Rich Mattson is a musician/songwriter and producer/engineer living in Sparta. He began performing in 1980 at the age of 13 and took up songwriting. He has led and played with several bands, most notably the Glenrustles (1988-1999) and national touring act Ol’ Yeller (2000-2013). In 1991 he opened his own recording studio in Uptown Minneapolis, and over the years has worked with hundreds of artists. He records and produces music at his recording studio, Sparta Sound.
Currently he is leading a cosmic folk rock group called “Rich Mattson and the Northstars” and collaborating with his partner Gemberling.
Gemberling is a singer-songwriter born and raised in St. Paul. She began studying music as a child and grew up in the midst of the indie-rock explosion, music that originated in the United States and United Kingdom in the 1970s and popularized such groups as Replacements, Husker Du, Jayhawks and Soul Asylum.
“We are very excited to be featuring Rich and Germaine as part of the First Thursday Art Crawl at the Lyric,” said executive director Paul M. Gregersen. “They are treasured musicians based right here on the Range, and their music resonates with just about everybody.”
The Lyric Center for the Arts is a non-profit center for visual, literary and performing arts whose mission is to provide educational and cultural opportunities for children and adults across the Iron Range while renovating the historic Lyric Building. From 4 to 7 p.m. there will be an exhibit at the Lyric Art Colony.
