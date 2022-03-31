Participants of the Lyric Youth Theatre Program have been busy rehearsing for the debut of School House Rock LIVE JR in May. They will be participating in First Thursday art events on April 7 with a sneak peak of their show in the Lyric Annex.
Artistic work by participants of the Lyric Youth Arts Program and students from East Range Academy of Technology and Science will be on display at an open house in the Lyric Gallery as part of First Thursday art events April 7 from 4-6 p.m.
Participants of the Lyric Youth Theatre Program have been busy rehearsing for the debut of School House Rock LIVE JR in May. They will be participating in First Thursday art events on April 7 with a sneak peak of their show in the Lyric Annex.
SUBMITTED
Artistic work by participants of the Lyric Youth Arts Program and students from East Range Academy of Technology and Science will be on display at an open house in the Lyric Gallery as part of First Thursday art events April 7 from 4-6 p.m.
VIRGINIA — Works by young budding artists and a chance to have photos taken with the Easter bunny — it's all part of the First Thursday Queen City Art Crawl.
The Lyric Center for the Arts in Virginia, an entity of the Laurentian Arts and Culture Alliance, will host an open house in the Lyric Gallery from 4 to 6 p.m. April 7, featuring artistic creations by several students who participate in Lyric Youth Arts programming.
“We have students of all ages who participate in our arts programming,” said Lyric Executive Director Paul M. Gregersen. “Everything from painting to performing arts, these kids are remarkable.”
A special segment of work that will be featured is a display by students of East Range Academy of Technology and Science (ERATS).
“Students and instructors from ERATS have been visiting the Lyric on Tuesdays this semester to work on art and get inspired creatively,” Gregersen said. “It’s been so much fun having them visit. They are full of creative ideas. It is our privilege to provide a space for them to flourish artistically.”
A selection of work will also be on display by various artists, and for sale, as a fundraiser for the Lyric Youth Arts Program.
“Our youth programming is a unique resource to the Iron Range. Without it, there would be many young people without the opportunity to express themselves creatively. Something that is very important for kids to do as they mature both emotionally and physically,” Gregersen said.
During the open house, Lyric Youth Theatre participants will be rehearsing for their upcoming production of School House Rock LIVE JR that debuts in May. Visitors can stop in to see the progress the actors have made under the direction of Sue Nelson and Dorothy Sandnas.
Festivities will also include on-site spring pop-up mini-photo sessions by photographer Cheryl Carlson, along with the Easter Bunny, from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Lyric Annex. Those interested in getting their photos taken are encouraged to contact Carlson at cheryl_carlson@hotmail.com, (218) 780-9039, or through her website cherylcarlsonphotography.com.
To round out the evening, free music at Tommy’s Rainy Lake Saloon and Deli will be presented from 7 to 9 p.m. featuring Christopher David Hanson and Karl Sundquist, courtesy of First Thursday Queen City and the Iron Range Original Music Association.
For more information about the April 7 First Thursday Queen City art events, visit lyriccenteronline.org or call the Lyric at (218) 741-5577.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.