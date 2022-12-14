First Street rink is ready to open By Staff Report Dec 14, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHISHOLM—The City of Chisholm is preparing to open the outdoor skating rink and warming, located at the park on Southwest First Street.City Parks and Recreation Director Bridget Marusca said this is the second winter for the warming shack that was built to replace the old shack that had fallen into disrepair.Provided weather conditions cooperate the shack will be open from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., from Monday, Dec. 19 through Friday, Dec. 23 and Monday, Dec. 26 through Friday, Dec. 30.Starting Jan. 2 the shack will have a consistent schedule of 3:30 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.The shack is closed on holidays. This schedule is subject to change. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Rink Official Skating December Feb Holiday March January Shack Building Industry The City Weather Conditions Winter Schedule Recreation Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Dave Tuttle Kathleen 'Kathy' Mae Husmann Tiffany Kaelin Whittaker-Warner John Peter Rebrovich Esther Ellen McKenzie Latest e-Edition Mesabi Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 29 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
