FINNISH TEMPERANCE HALL

The local Finnish Lutheran congregation gathers in front of the Finnish Temperance Hall in Mountain Iron, Minnesota, in this undated photo, probably taken prior to 1920. By this time, many women have come to live on the Iron Range. The sidewalk is made of boards—a sign that a town is getting to be very settled. The ornate porch speaks to the pride these people took in their temperance hall.

 ~ PHOTO COURTESY OF MINNESOTA HISTORICAL SOCIETY

From the time America became an independent nation, alcohol-related problems were on the rise and the topic of many newspaper articles, personal letters, and even poems. One solution which gained traction in the late 18th and early 19th centuries was promoting drinking alcohol only in moderation. This was known as “temperance,” using self-control or self-restraint when drinking.

As the idea took hold, promoted by clubs, traveling speakers, and publications, the philosophy began to change. Rather than moderation, the outright banning of alcohol altogether (prohibition) became the focus.

