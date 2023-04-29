From the time America became an independent nation, alcohol-related problems were on the rise and the topic of many newspaper articles, personal letters, and even poems. One solution which gained traction in the late 18th and early 19th centuries was promoting drinking alcohol only in moderation. This was known as “temperance,” using self-control or self-restraint when drinking.
As the idea took hold, promoted by clubs, traveling speakers, and publications, the philosophy began to change. Rather than moderation, the outright banning of alcohol altogether (prohibition) became the focus.
Some of the clubs or societies which grew from this movement were rooted in morality and religion. By the 1860s, the Woman’s Christian Temperance Union or WCTU, was gaining members across the country, developing along with the suffrage movement, the right for women to vote in political elections. Also, abolitionists who had worked to abolish slavery, now began to work towards abolishing alcohol.
In 1919, a year after World War One ended, Congress passed the 18th Amendment and outlawed alcohol. Prohibition lasted until the 21st Amendment in 1933 repealed that law on the federal level, although some states decided to let their citizens vote on remaining “dry.”
The story of the Finnish temperance societies is interesting and well worth investigating in some detail. One site to be aware of is in Virginia, Minnesota. The Valon Tuote Temperance Society built its temperance hall beginning in 1906. Now known as Kaleva Hall, re-named in honor of the Finnish epic poem, it is registered as an historic site in both state and national registries.
Today’s Years of Yore may just (pardon the allusion) “wet your whistle” to learn more!
The following information comes primarily from an article written by Dr. Michael G. Karni. It was published in the Iron Range Historical Society newsletter December 1977. At that time, Dr. Karni, a native of Cook, Minnesota, was the Assistant Director at the Iron Range Interpretative Center (today known as the Minnesota Discovery Center).
•••
The temperance movement was the first large-scale secular institution established by Finns in America. Its basic purpose was to instill in immigrants the discipline necessary to avoid pitfalls in their new environment.
For this reason, temperance was ideally suited for Finnish immigrants in northeastern Minnesota. In 1884, when the first load of ore was shipped from Soudan, and for many years after that, the area was still a frontier in many ways with large open tracts of land, isolated farms, and small towns strung across the Arrowhead. The number of males (most of them unattached) dominated at the beginning of the 20th Century, taverns outnumbered any other type of business, and extremely difficult working and living conditions were the norm.
Northeastern Minnesota must have seemed like Babel to the Finns as they arrived. At least one-half of the population was foreign-born. Over forty different ethnic groups sent young, strong men to mine in the Vermilion and Mesabi ground. They labored side by side under dangerous working conditions for very low pay, with extremely limited chances for advancement.
A mining official frankly admitted discriminatory practices against the foreign-born men when deciding on employee advancement. “We move men along faster than in some other companies, but we don’t push any but the American-born on to the steam shovels or other machines.”
Workers had other serious problems to contend with. Danger was one. During 1905-06, the death rate on the Mesabi was approximately 7.5 workers per thousand employed. Between 1905 and 1909, 277 workers were killed in St. Louis County alone. If a worker in northeastern Minnesota sought relief from mining, he could choose the lumber camps. There he would work outside, often in below freezing conditions, and live in close contact with men who might suffer from respiratory or stomach infections. Working with big saws, rolling logs, and slippery roads all brought their own types of danger.
Such was the paradise the immigrants found when they arrived in America.
But come they did, with thousands who arrived yearly to work in the mines. In 1905, 19,847 Finns lived in Minnesota with over 95% of them residing in the northeastern five counties. By 1920, the peak year, that number had grown to 29,108. They were the largest foreign-born group in those Arrowhead counties and they had been among the first to arrive.
In February, 1886, the Finnish Temperance Society “Pohjan Leimu” (Northern Light) began operations in Soudan, Minnesota. Tower, Minnesota, and the neighboring town of Soudan, grew after the discovery of iron in the area two years earlier. Pohjan Leimu originated at the behest of Herman Helander, an organizer for the Good Templars Society of Republic, Michigan, which sought in temperance the means of alleviating the effects of “Demon Rum” in America. Members of Pohjan Leimu solemnly agreed to do their part in reducing the consumption of alcohol, establishing a mutual benefit fund to aid members with needed cash during sickness or death, and to promote a friendly haven for lonely immigrants.
Later in the year “Toivon Tahti” (Star of Hope) of Duluth and “Kilpi” (Shield) of New York Mills, Minnesota, were established. Three years later, “Vesi” (Water) was established in Ely.
By 1940, a total of fifty temperance societies had been launched.
Before the movement spread to Minnesota, organized Finnish temperance activity got underway in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan in association with Scandinavian lodges of the Good Templars. Finnish interest in temperance was based squarely on their experience in America. By the 1880s, Finns in Michigan clearly perceived that many of their fellow immigrants were locked in a damaging weekly cycle of working and drinking that had turned the immigration experience sour, and organized temperance seemed to provide a viable answer. While there was a temperance movement back in Scandinavia and Finland, it is generally accepted that the strong Finnish immigrant involvement in temperance came as a response to the American conditions.
In 1883, a number of Finns joined the Norwegian chapter of Good Templars in the mining town of Allouez, Michigan, in the copper mining area. Soon, more Finnish immigrants joined the lodge in nearby Calumet. Others joined lodges being organized by Swedes. A year later so many Finns belonged to the Norwegian lodge in Hancock that they were urged to form their own society, which they did at a meeting in a Norwegian church on Washington’s birthday in 1885.
Throughout the Upper Peninsula similar lodges flowered between 1880 and 1890, as well as in Ohio, New York, and other areas where Finns were establishing themselves. Some were purely Finnish groups; others were mixed Scandinavian organizations with the most usual alliance being between Finns and Norwegians. All were a part of the Independent Order of Good Templars.
A misunderstanding concerning the sale of handbooks led to a rupture between the Finns and the New York office of Good Templars. The Finns began to speak of forming their own independent league more in line with what they perceived the needs of Finnish immigrants to be. Simultaneously, a Finnish newspaper in New York Mills, Minnesota, also began to agitate for a purely Finnish movement. And then word reached the immigrants of the establishment in Finland of a national brotherhood there called the Friends of Temperance. Thus, in 1888, five Finnish lodges separated from the Good Templars and formed the Finnish National Temperance Brotherhood of America.
For the Norwegians and the Swedes, already well established in America, temperance had become more of a social movement. The Good Templars was seen by many members as a pleasant fraternity enhanced by colorful rituals and secret ceremonies which must have made life seem less drab on the Midwestern frontier. The Finns, on the other hand, only recently arrived, saw in temperance a means to help members make the necessary adjustments from a “pre-industrial” society to a highly advanced technological society. In other words, they thought temperance provided the means by which to divert the youthful and largely masculine energies away from the uproarious drunkenness that they seemed prone to. They also found in temperance a means by which to help the group advance.
As a predecessor of the establishment of Finnish-American churches, temperance societies served as both a place to meet and socialize with other immigrants from Finland and as a strong parental influence on young Finns half-a-world away from home. Demands of the church, once it was established, caused disruptions in the temperance ranks. These disruptions were intensified by a new generation of young immigrants who believed American society needed more than an organization against drinking, and who saw nothing wrong with dancing, which some of the temperance groups outlawed.
Thus the temperance societies took hold and were active organizations for many years. It would be the early 1970s before the Finnish Temperance Movement ceased to function. Over the years it had undergone many changes, often caused by the sometimes violent disruptions within the Finnish-American subculture within the larger American community and, also, the simple ravages of time. But it is a very important part of the Finnish-American story.
