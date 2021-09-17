Finnish Consul pays a visit to Hibbing

Robert Schmid, president of the Finnish American Historical Society Chapter 14 of Hibbing is pictured with Jim Kurtti, ​​Honorary Consul of Finland for Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, at the Finnish Memorial on First Avenue in Hibbing earlier this week. The local chapter presented donations to the Finnish American Heritage Center in Michigan, where the archives are kept, according to Schmid.  On his stop in Hibbing, Kurtti stopped to check out the newly pollinator garden recently planted at the memorial site by the Spruce Up Hibbing group, and the brick walkway at the memorial site that he had the honor of laying a brick at when it was installed in 2017 in honor of the 100th anniversary of Finland’s independence.

 Marie Tolonen

