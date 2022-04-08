HIBBING — A variety of items related to Finland and the Finnish culture were available for sale this past Tuesday at a tori (Finnish marketplace) in the social hall of Grace Lutheran Church of Hibbing.
The event was hosted by the Finnish Americans and Friends group and served as a fundraiser for the club. Donations for the sale included Finnish albums, wooden craft items, a himmeli, a traditional Finnish mobile, books, decorations and more.
“We are very thankful for the donations, and are excited to see what it brings,” Marcella Wiinamaki Schwecke, Club President said.
A portion of the funds raised goes toward scholarships to Salolampi, a language camp held in Bemidji, noted Lorraine Erickson, who is also a member of the club.
Schwecke said she joined the club about a year ago, and feels that it’s important to preserve the Finnish culture on the Iron Range.
On tables set up for the market, there were a variety of items for sale, and some silent auction items.
Ron Ostman, of Mountain Iron said he’s recently retired and joined the club now that he has more time.
“It’s wonderful to see the old Finnish stuff come out of the woodwork,” Ostman said, while acknowledging that some of the items may have been difficult for people to part with.
“But it’s for a good cause,” he said.
Brenda Maki, of Hibbing, said she happened to “stumble” onto the sale, and found it to be “interesting.”
“It’s warmer in here than it is outside,” Maki commented on the wet snow falling outside.
Darlene Hunter, of Virginia attended the sale with her husband, Steve, and purchased an item she wasn’t able to positively identify.
“I have no idea what it is, but I love it,” Darlene said. “It came from Finland many years ago.
Maki speculated her purchase could possibly be a hat, or a hand warmer. Meanwhile, others she spoke to at the event suggested it could be a tea cozy, she noted.
Finnish Americans and Friends meets monthly at Grace Lutheran Church of Hibbing, and has about 50 to 60 members.
