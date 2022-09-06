Harvest Moon Festival set for weekend

Festival-goers at last year’s Harvest Moon celebration in Ely peruse handcrafted goods for sale.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

ELY — A touch of fall is in the air, and that has organizers of Ely’s Harvest Moon Festival excited for the annual autumn-themed event, where attendees can celebrate the changing season and, perhaps, kick-start the season of giving.

“The variety of original art and crafts is pretty amazing this year. It will be a good time to get an early start on holiday shopping for some unique things,” said Ellen Cashman, festival coordinator and Ely Chamber of Commerce event director.

