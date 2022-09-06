ELY — A touch of fall is in the air, and that has organizers of Ely’s Harvest Moon Festival excited for the annual autumn-themed event, where attendees can celebrate the changing season and, perhaps, kick-start the season of giving.
“The variety of original art and crafts is pretty amazing this year. It will be a good time to get an early start on holiday shopping for some unique things,” said Ellen Cashman, festival coordinator and Ely Chamber of Commerce event director.
The 28th annual juried art and craft festival — set for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Ely’s Whiteside Park — will feature more than 100 merchandise and food booths.
A local panel of judges award first through third prize ribbons in art and craft categories that will be displayed on the tents.
Vendors will sell an array of goods, Cashman said, including pottery, paintings, turned bowls, rustic furniture, handcrafted jewelry, organic teas and bath salts, candles, fish carving signs, photography, and many other handmade and one-of-a-kind “decorative and functional” pieces. One vendor plans to have fresh fall flowers for sale, as well.
“We also have a nice selection and variety of foods,” she said of the noshing choices, which will include wood-fired pizza, waffles, crapes, barbecued beef tenderloin, Asian cuisine, and organic options, along with traditional festival fare, such as corn dogs, foot-long hotdogs, brats, gyros, and kettle corn.
Vendors include Bob-a-Q Smokehouse & Grill, Schweiby’s Concessions, Becky’s Oriental, SB Concessions, Kettle Mania, and Go Figur food truck. Freshly baked blueberry pie will also be available in the park pavilion.
In conjunction with the festival, “Harvest Days” will be held in town, kicking off Thursday and continuing through Sunday. Area merchants will offer specials, end-of-the-season sales and autumn product lines.
Maps of participating businesses can be found on the festival’s Facebook page, at the Ely chamber’s festival booth, or online at www.ely.org. Those businesses will display window banners with fall or harvest themes, which will also be judged, Cashman said.
Additionally, the chamber will have information about the 2023 WolfTrack Classic Sled Dog Race and the Oct. 22 fundraiser for the event.
The Harvest Moon Festival typically draws at least 15,000 people, Cashman said.
“It’s my favorite time of the year in Ely. It’s such a beautiful time, with cool mornings and warm, sunny afternoons,” she said. That will hopefully be the case during the weekend so attendees can “feel the sun on their back as they walk around the festival.”
Some of the leaves are already displaying their fall colors, she added.
But, most of all, “the wonderful array of original art and crafts is a reason to come.”
