Spring is arriving here in northern Minnesota! It may be arriving in fits and starts, or one step forward and two steps back, but it IS arriving! After our drought of last summer, a nice slow melt is just what the ground needs to soak up the moisture.
In Duluth, the ice cutters will begin to create passages in the ice for the first outbound freighters of the shipping season. The push and pull of one season making way for the next is not always easy or smooth.
Soon the rivers will begin to open up fully, and the sound of rushing water will add its melody to the season.
In the lumber camps of the late 1800s and early 1900s, spring was most definitely a time of change. The back of winter’s deepest cold was broken. The ice roads were thawing. Mud would put a seasonal end to use of sleighs and skidding logs. Now, many of the lumberjacks were anticipating their end-of-season pay. A man might head straight home and hand over to his wife the money. She would then make the rounds of the merchants who had allowed her to buy on credit through the winter. A man might give some of his pay to his parents. That perhaps required sending it another country. And, yes, some men made the tavern-owners a bit wealthier!
The next season in the lumbering business was about to begin.
The following is taken from an article written by Raymond Naddy of the Duluth News Tribune and published November 5, 1967.
---
Remnants of very old logging dams on remote streams, faded pictures on museum shelves and family trunks and memories are about all that remain of the fabled river drives.
The deteriorating sluice dams still can be found on the Cross, Stony, Langley, St. Louis and Cloquet rivers and scores of creeks and tributaries. Logs, the ends stamped with the marks of long-ago lumber companies, might also be found along a river bank or lake bottom.
Gone are the hobnail-scarred wooden sidewalks of river towns, the “snakerooms” of river town saloons, the jams and commotion and excitement of the river drives. (Snakerooms were located off the saloon, usually two of three steps down, with a swinging door. The barkeeper or bouncer could slide drunk lumberjacks headfirst through the swinging door. The lumberjack could sleep it off there or make his way out a back door.)
And gone, too, are the rivermen.
Among the last of the old time river drives in Northern Minnesota was one on the Pigeon River on the North Shore in the spring of 1941 and one on the Bigfork River in the late 1930s.
For decades before that the rivers and creeks were utilized when necessary, and often ingeniously, to get logs to the mills at Duluth and Superior, Cloquet, Grand Rapids, Ashland, Stillwater, and Minneapolis.
Probably the first river drive in the area was one by a “Virginian by the name of Boyce” who by April 19, 1839, had 1,400 pine logs, valued at about $6,000, ready for driving down to the Mississippi River mills by way of the Kettle River and St. Croix River, from what now is probably Carlton County.
Logs driven down the St. Louis, Cloquet, and Nemadji rivers kept the sawmills in Duluth, Superior, and later Cloquet, working through the late 1800s and into the early 1900s.
With the river drives came the men, the legendary rivermen. And with the men, the river towns.
Ah, the river towns. Craigville on the Big Fork was one. Deer River was another.
Craigville, located a few miles north of Effie, is still on the map. There are a few houses there, dusty and old. It is not the Craigville of legend, the roaring town of saloons and other businesses that the rivermen knew.
And Deer River?
The most famous of the old “sky pilots,” as lumber camp missionaries were referred to, was the Rev. Frank Higgins, a legend in his own right. He could always be found in Deer River in the spring, ever ready to guide his lumberjacks safely past temptation when they came out of the woods after months in lumber camps. Deer River, to the Rev. Mr. Higgins who had left his small Presbyterian church in Barnum to bring the gospel to lumberjacks in a 200-square-mile area, stood for Sodom and Gomorrah.
Among the most memorable drives in this area were those on the St. Croix, Mississippi, Littlefork, and Big Fork rivers, where hundreds of millions of feet of logs completely monopolized river traffic each spring. Steamboats could be and were crushed like egg shells by the mass of moving logs. The steamboat Monarch on the Big Fork was one that didn’t get out of the way and involuntarily joined the log drive in the form of splinters.
While the drives on the larger rivers were spectacular in size, the drives on the small streams did not lack for ambition.
Sluice dams, built along the small steams, were opened when enough logs had been collected to flush them downstream to as far as the next sluice dam when the process would be repeated.
The Hibbing and Trimble Lumber Company of Hibbing drove about 200 million board feet of logs a year this way to Minneapolis via Day Brook, just north of Hibbing, to the Prairie River and then to the Mississippi River.
Another operator using Day Brook was Powers and Dwyer Logging Company. R.L. Griffin, a Hibbing pioneer, once told of accompanying Albert Powers in recruiting men for a Day Brook drive. “It was so early in the morning,” he said, “that we went into the Peerless Saloon (in old North Hibbing) looking for drivers. Bob Maxwell, who was the owner of the Peerless, when told what Powers wanted said, ‘Well, go into the snakeroom and see the boys.’” In various stages of sobriety, men slept across the floor in the snakeroom. That morning there must have been 60 men in there, Griffin remembered.
“Powers offered the men $5.00 a day and board to drive the brook,” Griffin said. “The men said that was not enough. They next asked which brook Powers referred to and when told they told him to ‘bring it here and we’ll have a look at it.’”
Powers left the Peerless empty handed.
When they did get on the river, the men worked. C.G. Williams of Benson, who once worked the rivers, wrote of experiences in a long-ago edition of the Minnesota Conservation Volunteer magazine. He told of a foreman, “Blackjack Kelly,” who kept his crew working sorting logs in the river outside of a headquarters camp in a cold, driving spring rainstorm – “much to the disgust of the men.” As the weather worsened, Williams recalled, a volatile and witty French Canadian, Joe Peacore, stuck his pike pole into the logs and went ashore.
There, Peacore picked up a grindstone dripping with the cold spring rain outside the bunkhouse. Walking to the office where Kelly was conferring with company directors, Peacore kicked open the door and carefully put the grindstone, frame and all, in the midst of the astonished directors. “Take that thing out of here,” roared Kelly. “Have you gone nuts?”
“It’s too rough a day for a grindstone to be outside, Jack,” Peacore said, calmly starting for the door. “So you keep it inside where decent men keep their workers on a day like this.”
Often, Williams said, there were several operators on a river and each had a mark with which his logs were stamped or had been cut into the bark. As the logs floated along in the sorting booms, they were identified by the stamp or bark mark and pulled or shoved out of the sorting gaps. If there were more mills down the river at another town the first gap was reserved for the down-river timber. The drivers never called the marks by their right names, but by some nickname familiar to them. As the logs started, the first driver would call, “Down river on the Snapping Turtle,” “Down river on the Haywire,” “First gap for the Pork Chop!” or “Out on the Snuff Jug.”
Some of the first white men getting into the remote hinterlands of northern Minnesota were surveyors, timber cruisers or agents for lumber companies with an eye for big pines and handy rivers. George Stuntz is credited as one of the first surveyors on the Vermilion and Mesabi Iron Ranges, beginning in the early 1860s. In his surveying field notes on October 24, 1892, in Township 60 N. Range 11W, he made special mention of big pine, plus a nearby stream suitable for driving. It was called Stony River.
“Stone (his spelling) River averages about 250 links in width, carrying considerable volume of water and is a succession of pools, rapids and small lakes. From Sand Lake to its exit from Township 60, the fall is about 250 feet in the four townships it drains. Townships 59 and 60, Ranges 10 and 11, will probably yield 100 million feet of lumber, pine which can be floated down this river to the outlet of Birch Lake where it can be reached by the proposed Port Arthur, Duluth and Western Railroad. There are mill sites on nearly every mile of the river. The pine lands are mostly claimed and held by pre-emptions and homesteaders.”
Stony River had its drives as Stuntz thought it would, but the river drives on the Stony as elsewhere had their limitations. These limitations were compensated for by railroads and those railroads soon replaced the rivers almost entirely as the principal medium of transporting logs.
J.M. Paine & Company, operating on about 10 miles of track with three engines out of Carlton, was the first in the area to prove the value of rails. The logging railroads enabled the mills to run the year around instead of just seasonally.
In time, the Paine line was followed by a host of others which eventually operated on more than 2,500 miles of lines reaching into the most remote areas.
The end of the picturesque Cloquet River drives came with the selling of the water rights on the river by the Northern and Cloquet Lumber Company to the Minnesota Power and Light Company in 1924. The final drive there was in the spring of 1924. A few rivers in other areas across the northern lands would still see river drives into the late 1920s, but the days of the river drivers were coming to their end.
