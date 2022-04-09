EVELETH — Mayor Bob Vlaisavljevich has got the backs of the Eveleth Police Department, and the City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved the purchase of body cameras and squad car cameras for the officers.
"It is important that we give all the tools necessary to those whose job is to protect us," the mayor said in an email.
It was important to "get your mayors and councils on board and get your officers on board, which is what we did," Police Chief Jesse Linde said in a phone interview. "I wanted to make it a priority when I was promoted to chief."
Linde became chief in March 2021 with the retirement of Police Chief Tim Koivunen.
The department looked at what other cities were doing, Linde said, noting the "civil unrest and the two-year anti-police movement" in the country.
The use of police officer body cameras has increased throughout the United States.
Vlaisavljevich said, "Law enforcement has been getting a raw deal over the past years that is not justified. The purchase of this equipment will add credibility to the work they do, plus providing a safety factor for the public and the police officers."
He said rural police officers do a lot more than just police work. "They assist fire departments, respond to ambulance calls and related calls for assistance from residents."
Another benefit of this equipment will be a cost-saving measure, "with the visual proof, less court time for contested arrests and better use of the officers' time," Vlaisavljevich said. "Instead of being in court arguing with a 'criminal,' they can do their job, which is protecting the community. A criminal is a predator on all of us — let's put things into the proper perspective."
Chief Linde said, "There's a misconception that officers don't want them (body cameras). This is not the case — the officers do want them."
Through the use of video from the body cameras, he said, "We can show our side. If there's a complaint against an officer, we can bring the person (who is making the complaint) right into the (police department) office and tell us what the complaint is and play the video." There will be "transparency on both sides," Linde said. "Here's the facts."
The cost is $67,000 for the Motorola cameras and installation and training. The Motorola cameras are more affordable these days, Linde said. The "top-of-the-line" body cameras and squad car cameras would be operational in six months.
In-squad cameras will work in sync with the body cam, activated when a gun is drawn out of a holster, the siren is turned on or the vehicle goes over a certain speed, he said.
Several Range departments already have the cameras, including Virginia, Hibbing, Gilbert, East Range (Aurora and Hoyt Lakes), Chisholm, Minnesota State Patrol and soon the St. Louis County Sheriff's Department.
"It's a win-win situation," said Linde. "They (local government officials) really do support us. They have our back. The metro area, they have a lot of officers. Sometimes here there's only one officer on duty. We have to back each other up like fire departments do."
