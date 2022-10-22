VIRGINIA — Those seeking health-related careers are encouraged to attend Essentia Health’s job fair, set for noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 25 at Essentia Health-Virginia, 901 Ninth St. N.
Essentia Health talent recruiters and department managers will be on-site from noon to 6 p.m. Candidates from all backgrounds are welcome to attend — nurses, nursing and clinical assistants, surgery technicians, radiology technicians, respiratory therapists, human resource professionals and those interested in environmental services or nutrition services.
Essentia staff will conduct an initial screening and filter candidates to appropriate hiring managers for interviews. Select candidates will be verbally offered a position before leaving.
Candidates are asked to bring a résumé, but it’s not required. Attire is business casual.
Follow the signs to the indoor job fair area. Masks are required. Refreshments and light snacks will be provided.
To learn more about working for Essentia and to register for this job fair, visit the Essentia Health careers page.
Essentia Health’s mission is to make a healthy difference in people’s lives. The health care system has 14 hospitals, 77 clinics, six long-term care facilities, three assisted living facilities, three independent living facilities, six ambulance services and one research institute. Essentia has about 15,000 employees, including 2,200 physicians in Minnesota, North Dakota and Wisconsin.
