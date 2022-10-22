VIRGINIA — Those seeking health-related careers are encouraged to attend Essentia Health’s job fair, set for noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 25 at Essentia Health-Virginia, 901 Ninth St. N.

Essentia Health talent recruiters and department managers will be on-site from noon to 6 p.m. Candidates from all backgrounds are welcome to attend — nurses, nursing and clinical assistants, surgery technicians, radiology technicians, respiratory therapists, human resource professionals and those interested in environmental services or nutrition services.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments