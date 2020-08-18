VIRGINIA — Essentia Health Urgent Care-Virginia (901 9th St. N.) is expanding its hours and now will be open six days a week, effective Monday, Aug. 17.

Hours of operation will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and closed on Sunday.

