Laura Badavinac and Patrick Evans are pleased to announce their engagement.
Laura is a 2013 graduate of Greenway High School and has a diploma in dental assisting, and AAS and Bachelor of Science in dental hygiene. She is employed as a dental hygienist at Rowell Family Dentistry and Schroeder Family Dentistry. Parents of the bride-to-be are Rob and Becky Badavinac of Pengilly.
Patrick is a 2009 graduate of Deer River High School and has a AA in business administration and Power Generation/Industrial Technology along with a BA in business management. He is employed as an auxiliary operator at Minnesota Power. Parents of the future groom are Mike and Lorraine Evans of Deer River.
A January 7, 2022, wedding is planned at Moon Palace in Jamaica.
