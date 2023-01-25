Embarrass Region Fair Association wins Touchstone Energy® Community Award

Representatives from the Embarrass Region Fair Association accepted this year’s Touchstone Energy Community Award from Lake Country Power during a Saturday pancake breakfast honoring first responders and law enforcement. Gustave Schroeder, chair of the board, is pictured in the center holding the $500 check along with Janine Patten, trustee/secretary of the board, holding the plaque. Also pictured is Sue Beaton on the left, Tana Johnson, Bonnie Meier, Rodney Dale, Roland “Charlie” Fowler on the right and several law enforcement officers.

 Photo submitted

COHASSET—Lake Country Power selected Embarrass Region Fair Association of Embarrass, Minn., as the winner of its annual Touchstone Energy® Community Award. The co-op chose this organization to recognize a community of hard-working volunteers who rallied together to prevent the fair from almost folding.

As winner of the Touchstone Energy® Community Award, the association was awarded a plaque and $500 that will go toward maintaining the fair.

