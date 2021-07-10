Foundation grant

The Eveleth Community Foundation (ECF) Fund has granted nearly $12,000 to nonprofit organizations serving the Eveleth community during its recently completed 2021 grant round. Volunteers in Education received a grant for $1,500 to continue their assistance in the classrooms, tutoring both in person and on-line. Donors interested in learning more about the ECF and how it may assist them with their charitable interests should contact an ECF Advisory Board member or visit evelethcommunityfoundation.org.

 photo submitted

