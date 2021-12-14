The following list of dissolutions of marriage for the month of November was provided by the St. Louis County Administrator’s office.
Danielle Camille Willis and Larry Christopher Willis
Kadie Darlene Petron and Carol Ann Michelle Upchurch LaRose
Kimberly Marie Lindquist and Dennis Allen Lindquist
Sean Thomas Anderson and Cassandra Elizabeth Moiser
Diane Katherine Burke and Richard Thomas Burke
Wendy Lee Doering nka Wendy Lee Anderson and Aaron Nate Doering
Kurt Rollins Erickson and Mary Lee Erickson
Candi Elizabeth Jones and Bradley Dean Jones
Nora Jean MacCoy and Lucas Mark Loren MacCoy
Damine Raleigh Gutting and Robin Marie Gutting
Danielle Jean Zebro and Joseph Lee Zebro
Lissa Louise Miller and Michael Dorn Miller
Bradley Joel Nygaard and Katherine Lillian DiVirgilio Kangas
Jonathan Riley Ogdahl and Rebecca Jean Dropps
