The following list of dissolutions of marriage for the month of November was provided by the St. Louis County Administrator’s office.

Danielle Camille Willis and Larry Christopher Willis

Kadie Darlene Petron and Carol Ann Michelle Upchurch LaRose

Kimberly Marie Lindquist and Dennis Allen Lindquist

Sean Thomas Anderson and Cassandra Elizabeth Moiser

Diane Katherine Burke and Richard Thomas Burke

Wendy Lee Doering nka Wendy Lee Anderson and Aaron Nate Doering

Kurt Rollins Erickson and Mary Lee Erickson

Candi Elizabeth Jones and Bradley Dean Jones

Nora Jean MacCoy and Lucas Mark Loren MacCoy

Damine Raleigh Gutting and Robin Marie Gutting

Danielle Jean Zebro and Joseph Lee Zebro

Lissa Louise Miller and Michael Dorn Miller

Bradley Joel Nygaard and Katherine Lillian DiVirgilio Kangas

Jonathan Riley Ogdahl and Rebecca Jean Dropps

