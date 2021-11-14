The following list of dissolutions of marriage for the month of October was provided by the St. Louis County Administrator’s office.
Chancelor Star Eliason and Mathew Scott Eliason
Katie Rae Goulet and Anthony Daryl Goulet
Andrea Faith Cegon nka Sorvari and Jeremy Todd Cegon
Sarah Rachel Gruben nka Alle and Timothy Jay Gruben
Sara Jean Vatnsdal kna Hammann and Jacob Bruce Vatnsdal
Adam Edward Sixberry and Rani Kathleen Sixberry kna Husmann
Tiffany Kaelin Whittaker nka Tiffany Kaelin Whittaker-Warner and Chirstopher Michael Warner
Kimberlee Jean Shields and Eric Quinn Shields
Lisa Marie Mount and Sheldon Lewis Mount
Joseph Matthew Blaeser and Dana Lynn Morgan
Anna Marie Rinas and Todd Allen Rinas
Joni Lien and Stanton Leroy Lien
Krisha Lee Corbett and Kevin Dean Corbett
Debbie Ann Moen and Ronald Christopher Moen
Robert Glenn Hujanen and Christina Marie Hujanen
Sharon Alene Braschko and Raymond John Braschko
