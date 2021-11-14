The following list of dissolutions of marriage for the month of October was provided by the St. Louis County Administrator’s office.

---

Chancelor Star Eliason and Mathew Scott Eliason

Katie Rae Goulet and Anthony Daryl Goulet

Andrea Faith Cegon nka Sorvari and Jeremy Todd Cegon

Sarah Rachel Gruben nka Alle and Timothy Jay Gruben

Sara Jean Vatnsdal kna Hammann and Jacob Bruce Vatnsdal

Adam Edward Sixberry and Rani Kathleen Sixberry kna Husmann

Tiffany Kaelin Whittaker nka Tiffany Kaelin Whittaker-Warner and Chirstopher Michael Warner

Kimberlee Jean Shields and Eric Quinn Shields

Lisa Marie Mount and Sheldon Lewis Mount

Joseph Matthew Blaeser and Dana Lynn Morgan

Anna Marie Rinas and Todd Allen Rinas

Joni Lien and Stanton Leroy Lien

Krisha Lee Corbett and Kevin Dean Corbett

Debbie Ann Moen and Ronald Christopher Moen

Robert Glenn Hujanen and Christina Marie Hujanen

Sharon Alene Braschko and Raymond John Braschko

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments