The following list of dissolutions of marriage for the month of September was provided by the St. Louis County Administrator’s office.

• Marco David Rappuchi and Summer Rose Rappuchi

• Augusta Rose Sipola and Dustin James Sipola

• Stephanie Anne Senich and William James Senich

• Brenda Jean Jaynes and David Russell Jaynes

• Corey Ray Hartline and Jessica Lynn Hartline

• Lacey Louise Slayden and Adam Wayne Slayden

• Mandy Josephine Okstad and Kirk Michael Okstad

• Christopher Allen Johnson and Jodi Jorrid Johnson

• Stacey M. Sundquist and Karl Gregory Sundquist

• Amie Dawn Dwiggins and William C. Hutchinson

• Tiffany Annette Swenson and Tod Fredrik Swenson

• Stephanie Anne Anderson and Shawn Joseph Anderson

• Cherie Carolyn Hume and Aaron Douglas Hume

• Megan Laverne Newton and Gregory Tyrone Newton

• Ryan David Thompson and Dawn Matteson Thompson

