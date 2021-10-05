The following list of dissolutions of marriage for the month of September was provided by the St. Louis County Administrator’s office.
• Marco David Rappuchi and Summer Rose Rappuchi
• Augusta Rose Sipola and Dustin James Sipola
• Stephanie Anne Senich and William James Senich
• Brenda Jean Jaynes and David Russell Jaynes
• Corey Ray Hartline and Jessica Lynn Hartline
• Lacey Louise Slayden and Adam Wayne Slayden
• Mandy Josephine Okstad and Kirk Michael Okstad
• Christopher Allen Johnson and Jodi Jorrid Johnson
• Stacey M. Sundquist and Karl Gregory Sundquist
• Amie Dawn Dwiggins and William C. Hutchinson
• Tiffany Annette Swenson and Tod Fredrik Swenson
• Stephanie Anne Anderson and Shawn Joseph Anderson
• Cherie Carolyn Hume and Aaron Douglas Hume
• Megan Laverne Newton and Gregory Tyrone Newton
• Ryan David Thompson and Dawn Matteson Thompson
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.